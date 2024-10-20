Wheel of Fortune fans ‘feel sorry’ for Pat Sajak amid Ryan Seacrest’s ratings spike

With Ryan Seacrest at the helm on Wheel of Fortune, ratings are booming.

Ryan accepted the position of host of Wheel of Fortune following Pat’s Season 41 retirement announcement.

With decades of experience as a television and radio show host, Ryan seemed like a perfect fit to fill Pat’s shoes.

Still, longtime Wheel watchers were divided about Ryan hosting the show, with many skeptical that he’d be the right man for the job.

Regardless of what his critics have to say, Ryan’s ratings speak for themselves.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan brought in 9.63 million viewers during his September 9, 2024, premiere—that’s 70 percent more than Pat’s for Season 41’s debut.

Ryan Seacrest’s ratings boost could mean a better Wheel of Fortune contract deal

Ryan’s ratings have “blown Pat’s out of the water,” and Wheel of Fortune executives are “popping champagne” amid the boost in viewership.

In fact, Ryan’s bosses are so impressed with his success that they are considering allowing him to renegotiate his current two-season contract.

According to a Wheel of Fortune insider who recently spoke with The Sun, Wheel of Fortune fans “have to feel a little sorry for Pat Sajak because of how this is all playing out.”

“Everyone at Sony [is] breathing a big sigh of relief that the tragedy, drama and confusion of the Jeopardy! host transition is not repeating itself here,” they added.

The source also claims that “the refreshed Wheel is proving [sic] Ryan’s strategic genius for joining the franchise in the first place.”

“[Ryan is] making a very dusty, old format feel fresh and new, and the numbers show that he’s brought people back to Wheel who haven’t watched in years,” the tipster stated.

Ryan’s Wheel of Fortune views surpassed Jeopardy!’s and Family Feud’s

To put Wheel of Fortune’s viewings into perspective with Ryan as the host, compare his debut week to that of Jeopardy! and Family Feud.

Premiere week for Jeopardy! brought in 7,113,000 viewers, and Family Feud saw 6,792,000 viewers for syndicated television.

Ryan is savoring his success

Meanwhile, Ryan is basking in his success and enjoying his job at Wheel of Fortune.

During his Season 42 premiere week, 49-year-old Ryan posted a Reel on Instagram and took his fans and followers along for a day-in-the-life montage.

Ryan filmed himself arriving at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, getting ready to film back-to-back episodes in his dressing room, and filming an interview with his new sidekick, Vanna White.

In the post’s caption, Ryan called his new job a “dream” and thanked Wheel of Fortune viewers for welcoming him as the new host.

He wrote, “This week has been a dream, and it’s just the beginning! Thanks for the warm welcome #wheeloffortune.”

Shortly after his Wheel of Fortune hosting debut, Ryan admitted that he was loving his new hosting gig.

In an Instagram post, Ryan told Wheel watchers, “If you’re having half as much fun watching as I am hosting, we’re in for an amazing season!”