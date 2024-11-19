Ryan Seacrest’s habit has Wheel of Fortune viewers questioning whether he can read

Some observant Wheel of Fortune viewers have a question about Ryan Seacrest’s performance as the host.

Ryan has only been hosting Wheel of Fortune for two months but seems to have grown on his critics.

There was a bit of apprehension about Ryan filling Pat Sajak’s shoes, but the American Idol host proved that he’s got what it takes – or does he?

Ryan Seacrest has been under the watchful eyes of Wheel of Fortune fans, who have been dissecting his every move.

First, Ryan was accused of not spelling well. Now critics claim he can’t read.

On Reddit, a curious Wheel watcher created a thread discussing Ryan’s technique during the Bonus Round. They called the post “Does Ryan know how to say numbers?”

Wheel of Fortune viewer wonders why Ryan Seacrest never says prize amounts out loud

A Redditor pointed out that they’ve never seen Ryan verbally announce the prize amount during the final Bonus Round.

They explained, “He just flips the gold envelope open, looks down at it, and then at the contestant.”

“SO you can see that the puzzle was worth $40,000, BUT HE NEVER says the dollar amount of the prize out loud. He doesn’t actually read it off the card and say the number that is written. He just shows the audience and cameras the card,” the Reddit user added.

Their explanation continued, pointing out that Ryan never states the prize number, only flipping open the envelope to reveal the amount.

“I’m starting to wonder if maybe he just can’t read numbers?” they added.

Ryan Seacrest’s supporters come to his defense

Many Wheel watchers expressed the contrary, such as u/nowords left, who commented that Ryan verbalizes every number on the wheel.

Another Redditor added that Ryan can read numbers and is not “numerically illiterate.”

“If you don’t like Ryan fine … but at least back your criticism up with substance. Saying he can’t read numbers is the most ludicrous thing I have ever heard,” they added.

“He doesn’t have to say them. The contestant and audience reactions speak for themselves,” added another Ryan supporter.

A couple of Wheel of Fortune viewers recalled that Pat Sajak never vocalized the prize amount during his tenure as host.

Wheel watchers debate about the host. Pic credit: u/Sudden_King_6687/Reddit

Wheel watchers are still adjusting to Pat Sajak’s absence

It seems that Ryan’s critics are still poking around to find fault with the TV icon.

Pat’s departure shocked longtime Wheel watchers, but at 78 years old, it was time for him to retire.

Pat was a Wheel of Fortune host for more than four decades and earned himself a reputation as one of the most iconic television hosts in history.

Despite hanging up his hat after Season 41, Wheel of Fortune fans can take solace in knowing Pat hasn’t completely left the franchise.

Pat stuck around to host Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and is still a consultant for the popular weeknight game show.