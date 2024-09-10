Pat Sajak takes home fourth Emmy for final season hosting Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak has won his fourth Emmy award.

The 77-year-old ended his Wheel of Fortune hosting tenure with another trophy to add to his collection.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Pat was nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Game Show – 2024 category and went up against some stiff competition.

Pat beat out fellow game show hosts Steve Harvey of Celebrity Family Feud, Ken Jennings of Jeopardy!, Jane Lynch of Weakest Link, and Keke Palmer of Password.

Although he wasn’t in attendance for the ceremony over the weekend, Pat was honored by Wheel of Fortune on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Wheel of Fortune uploaded a photo of Pat on Instagram, which was superimposed onto the game show’s set along with his name, his nomination category, and the Wheel of Fortune logo.

“Congratulations to our iconic host, Pat Sajak, on his Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show! 🥳🍾,” read the accompanying caption.

Wheel of Fortune fans congratulate Pat on his win

Pat’s win was well received by Wheel watchers, who flocked to the comments section to praise the longtime game show host.

“Congratulations,well deserved and will miss you on wheel!” wrote one of Pat’s fans.

Another Wheel of Fortune viewer commented that Pat’s win was “1,000,000%” deserved, adding, “WE ❤ YOU, PAT!!!”

Echoing the sentiment, @christiandixie888 told Pat that his win was well deserved.

Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

@ras310 added, “His first win since 1998. About time.”

“Now we need Wheel, or at least ANYONE besides Jeopardy, to win best game show for once.”

Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, who serves as Wheel of Fortune’s social correspondent, wrote, “Yay!!!!!” to congratulate her father.

Pat has made his mark as a game show host

Pat was previously nominated for the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host 16 times.

In addition to those 16 nominations, Pat has won three times: in 1993, 1997, and 1998.

Although Pat no longer hosts Wheel of Fortune, he remains on staff as a consultant for another three years.

He’s also set to host Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which premieres October 7.

Pat has also hosted Seasons 1 through 4 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, so this won’t be his first rodeo.

Ryan Seacrest is at the helm following Pat’s retirement

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest took the stage at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, California, last night in Pat’s place.

It was Ryan’s first time working alongside Pat’s longtime co-host, Vanna White, and his opportunity to show Wheel watchers what he’s got.

So far, the consensus seems to be that Wheel of Fortune viewers are pleased with Ryan’s hosting abilities, which is likely music to his ears, given the anxiety he had leading up to his debut.