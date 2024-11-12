Ryan Seacrest’s Wheel of Fortune on-set luxuries revealed: ‘VIP treatment’

Ryan Seacrest has it made in the shade.

The multi-faceted television host has earned himself some major perks as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan, 49, has been on the job for two months, but already, he’s getting the “VIP” treatment.

As The Sun reports, Ryan gets preferential treatment at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, where he films 36 days out of the year.

To start his day off on the right foot, Ryan parks in one of only four parking spots reserved for those “at the top of the call sheet,” a source tells the publication.

Ryan parks his pricey, custom matte black Aston Martin right outside the Stage 11 doors, unlike most of the crew, who must park across the 45-acre lot in the parking garage—the exception being Ryan’s co-host, Vanna White, who has a coveted parking spot for her red Porsche SUV on the lot next to Ryan’s.

Ryan Seacrest is doted on at Wheel of Fortune

Because of his status, Ryan is also allowed to arrive to work later than his cohorts.

In addition, Ryan is allowed to “sneak” backstage for breaks while everyone else is still working.

Ryan films anywhere between three and six episodes daily, which call for multiple wardrobe changes.

To make it appear as though Ryan taped each episode on different days, he changes his outfit throughout the day to make it appear that he filmed each episode on separate dates.

Ryan also gets his nose powdered and his hair touched up in between Wheel of Fortune takes to ensure he’s looking his best in front of the cameras.

During each break, Ryan is brought a fresh bottle of water with a straw, presumably so as not to ruin his stage makeup.

Ryan has acclimated to his new hosting job with ease

Ryan, who has plenty of experience in front of the camera, transitioned seamlessly into his role as Wheel of Fortune’s new host.

As Wheel of Fortune’s famed announcer, Jim Thornton, put it, “It’d take a special kind of person to step in for Pat, but no one is better than Ryan.”

Wheel watchers were apprehensive about Ryan taking over for legendary host Pat Sajak this season.

After more than 40 years on the air, Pat became a household name, and Wheel of Fortune viewers grew to love his on-air presence.

Pat and Vanna were inseparable and went together like peanut butter and jelly.

So when Pat announced his retirement ahead of Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna was unsure whether she’d follow her longtime co-host and friend or stay on board.

Eventually, Vanna worked out a contract deal and decided to continue on Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan shares on-air chemistry with his Wheel of Fortune colleague, Vanna White

Vanna and Ryan had no issues meshing on stage, having known each other for years before working together on Wheel of Fortune.

The duo made their Season 42 debut in September 2024, and so far, Wheel of Fortune’s ratings seemed to have proven that viewers were eager to tune in and see whether Ryan and Vanna’s chemistry would translate on-air.

As far as Ryan’s ratings are concerned, they have blown Pat Sajak’s out of the water, accounting for 9.63 million viewers during his September 9 debut, a 70 percent increase compared to Pat’s Season 41 premiere.