Vanna White receives warning about Ryan Seacrest hosting Wheel of Fortune: ‘He can’t spell’

Vanna White may take over Pat Sajak’s hosting gig after all if the rumors about Ryan Seacrest’s spelling capabilities are true.

That’s because, apparently, the future Wheel of Fortune host isn’t a good speller.

Following Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan will be filling Pat’s shoes as the new host of the popular weeknight game show, and being a good speller is kind of important, given the nature of Ryan’s upcoming role.

Anyone who has ever watched Wheel of Fortune knows that it involves one basic principle: how to spell.

So, when Vanna recently received a warning that her future co-host wasn’t the best at spelling, it shocked her, and rightfully so.

Vanna recently paid a visit to LIVE with Kelly and Mark to chat it up with husband-and-wife co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

During her interview, Vanna received some words of advice from Kelly, who shared the spotlight with Ryan for six years on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos joke with Vanna White about Ryan Seacrest’s impending Wheel of Fortune gig

“When a host leaves and another host comes in, you never know what you’re going to get,” Kelly told Vanna of Ryan’s upcoming role on Wheel of Fortune.

A curious Vanna begged Kelly to dish on everything about working with Ryan to prepare for next season with the American Idol host.

“You have to tell me everything!” Vanna told Kelly.

That’s when Kelly’s husband, Mark, chimed in, telling Vanna that Ryan “can’t spell.”

Vanna was shocked to hear that Ryan “can’t spell” and responded, “What!?”

Vanna shared that she has received text messages from Ryan but hasn’t noticed Ryan displaying any difficulty when it comes to spelling.

Kelly took another lighthearted dig at her friend and former co-worker, teasing, “Maybe he’s dictating a text, and somebody’s typing it for him.”

“Because I will say — and I can say this freely, we all have experienced it here — when Ryan Seacrest texts you, you say to yourself, ‘This person is trying to tell me something.’ That’s the first thing is that you realize that Ryan is trying to tell you something, but oftentimes, you just don’t know what that is,” she joked.

Vanna White’ can’t think about’ Pat Sajak’s final Wheel of Fortune episode

Ryan wasn’t the only topic Vanna discussed with Kelly and Mark during her appearance.

The veteran tile-turner also opened up about how much she’s going to miss her longtime co-host, Pat, when he retires next year.

Imagining Pat’s final spin on Wheel of Fortune is understandably something that Vanna doesn’t want to have to think about.

When asked by Mark whether she’s thought about the final spin, Vanna revealed, “I can’t think about it. After 41 years together? It’s… it’s hard.”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.