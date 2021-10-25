What night is NCIS on? New episode delayed by CBS

McGee had to say goodbye to Gibbs during NCIS Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS moved nights for the 2021-2022 television season, marking the first time that new episodes would not be airing on Tuesday nights.

Now, Season 19 episodes of NCIS air on Monday nights, with the first five episodes of the season already debuting.

The show is taking a quick break this week, though, with the World Series beginning between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves.

It means that NCIS fans will have to wait a week to find out if Alden Parker has really taken Gibbs’ job or not.

It was on the last episode of NCIS that we found out McGee had turned down the post. He wanted to focus his life more on his family and he didn’t want to fall into the patterns that forced Gibbs to run to Alaska to find peace.

When is the next new episode of NCIS Season 19?

NCIS returns with a brand new episode on Monday, November 1 at 9/8c on CBS. The new episode is called False Start.

NCIS synopsis for False Start

Below is the full synopsis that CBS has released for Season 19, Episode 6 (called False Start).

“NCIS investigates the death of a beloved Navy commander who trained some of the top athletes in the country, on the CBS Original series NCIS.”

Mark Harmon departure hard on NCIS fans

When Mark Harmon decided to walk away from being a full-time member of the NCIS cast, it definitely hit fans hard. At least he came back for some additional episodes instead of leaving the show between seasons.

By taking part in the first four episodes of Season 19, Harmon gave his character some real closure, and he also ensured that NCIS would get renewed by CBS for another season. It’s possible that the network could have pulled the plug had Harmon officially walked away at the end of Season 18.

There are still a lot of questions about NCIS Season 20 and whether or not CBS is going to bring back the show for more episodes during the 2022-2023 television season. If fans continue to tune in for episodes this fall and spring, and the ratings remain really strong on Monday nights, then the likelihood of it coming back for another season increases.

Plus, if NCIS Season 20 does become a reality, maybe we can see some characters return from the past. Anything is possible.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.