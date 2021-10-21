NCIS hiatus: Season 19 takes a quick break during Fall 2021

McGee passed on taking over Gibbs’ team during NCIS Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19 is going to pause after the first post-Gibbs episode aired on CBS.

In the latest episode of NCIS, we found out why McGee didn’t take Gibbs’ job.

It was an unfulfilling resolution for a lot of NCIS fans, but the story that the writers came up with certainly did fit the character of McGee.

There are going to be some growing pains for the entire NCIS cast after Mark Harmon left the show, but that episode also proved that the writing can remain strong.

At the same time, introducing some new characters gives the writers and producers a lot of new avenues to play with that could end up leading to really exciting episodes later in the season.

No new episode of NCIS airing next week

CBS is not airing a new episode of NCIS on Monday, October 25. Season 19 of the hit drama will be taking a short break for the week, but, luckily, it isn’t going to be a long one.

During the 9/8c timeslot for October 25, CBS is going to be airing an NCIS Season 18 episode, so don’t be surprised when Bishop pops up on television again.

When is the next new episode of NCIS Season 19?

The next new episode of NCIS is going to debut on Monday, November 1. Called False Start, it will serve as Season 19, Episode 6 of NCIS.

According to the CBS synopsis that has been released a bit early, “NCIS investigates the death of a beloved Navy commander who trained some of the top athletes in the country.”

If we had to guess based on what happened during Episode 5, we may see Alden Parker officially leading the team for the first time. That alone will open up a brand new chapter within the world of NCIS.

Hopefully, Torres has had enough time to get over the departure of Gibbs, as the character has come off as being really sullen over the past few episodes.

NCIS fans really missing Mark Harmon

Anytime that a main character leaves a hit show, there is going to be fallout among the fans of that show. That was definitely the case when Lucas Black left the NCIS: New Orleans cast and the writers decided to kill off his character (Christopher LaSalle). NCIS: NOLA fans never got over it, some tuned out, and the series ended up getting canceled a short time later.

Hopefully, viewers keep tuning in for new episodes of NCIS Season 19, even though we won’t get to see Mark Harmon playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs any longer. There is still a chance he could pop up in an episode or two to help out the team, especially if there is an “event” episode or a crossover taking place with NCIS: Hawai’i.

It’s not just the fans who are missing Harmon either, as former NCIS cast member Jamie Lee Curtis penned a long note after it was announced that Harmon had stepped away.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.