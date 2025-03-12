Wendy Williams will speak out on The View: Here’s what we know

A former talk show queen, Wendy Williams will soon appear on The View for a much-anticipated interview with the ladies at the table.

Wendy, who hosted her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, from 2008 to 2021, seems ready to share her life and what she feels is wrong with her situation.

This interview will mark Wendy’s first primary televised interview in years, following a whirlwind of controversies, legal battles, and ongoing concerns about her health.

In 2024, the public learned of Wendy’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in addition to her already severe Graves’ disease and copious alcohol use.

Recent events in Wendy’s life have caused her to contact the public to clarify that she is unhappy with her living conditions and wants things to change.

The View’s schedule shows that Wendy will appear on Friday, March 14, in an unprecedented interview that fans will want to see.

There are a few things we do know about Wendy’s interview

Wendy Williams, whose catch phrase on her show was “How you doin?” will be asked that same question by the ladies on The View.

According to The View’s website, the interview will air on Friday, March 14. Since Whoopi Goldberg is historically off on Fridays, she will not be present unless one of two things happens.

Whoopi could choose to come to work on a rare Friday when her pal Wendy tells everyone, or the interview could be pre-taped and shown on video during the show.

This Wendy interview is so big and promises to reveal what Wendy is thinking during this time, that Whoopi won’t want to miss it.

If Whoopi is not present during the interview, Joy Behar should moderate it and take the lead ahead of the others.

Wendy is not coming into the studio to film the interview. According to the website’s details, the View confirmed it will be a phone interview.

Wendy will not be on the interview alone; instead, she has an advocate scheduled to speak during the interview.

Wendy’s interview will include Ginalisa Monterroso, the founder and president of the Connect Care Advisory Group. The group Ginalisa founded helps patients with Medicaid red tape.

Perhaps her role in the interview is to help explain some of Wendy’s current struggles.

