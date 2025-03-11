Whoopi Goldberg confronted by aggressive heckler as security intervenes

Everyone has an opinion about Whoopi Goldberg, either loving her or hating the popular talk show moderator on The View.

A recent episode on the streets of New York caused great concern for Whoopi Goldberg and has fans talking.

Whoopi freely shares her divisive opinions on The View without rancor and occasionally throws comedy into the mix.

Some critics feel they have the right to confront Whoopi as she walks the streets, as most New Yorkers love to do.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, the hosts get called out for snapping at each other on The View, as Sara recently was, but many feel it is fair game to heckle the ladies in public.

One such person, a comic named Jason Scoop, targeted Whoopi so relentlessly that her security had to intervene.

Whoopi Goldberg almost ran into the heckler as he tormented her

In the video Jason shared on TikTok, Whoopi seemed to be enjoying a stroll to her car when the videographer bombarded her as he heckled and tried to get a reaction from her.

Whoopi is no stranger to comedy clubs, and one-person acts at first seem to humor the heckler by asking questions like a political figure.

He berated her and tried to get her to respond, something the venerated performer chose not to do.

In the tense few moments of the video, the heckler kept making jabs at Whoopi. While Whoopi’s lips are sometimes moving in the clip, Jason edited anything she may have said out.

At one point, Jason almost collides with Whoopi, and her security guard runs out into the fray to prevent further interaction. As Whoopi approaches the man screaming at her, her security comes to the rescue and swats him away.

The interaction is shown on TikTok and also below.

Critics call out Whoopi for her bodyguards and security

Whoopi, as any big celebrity, travels with security, and rightly so if this interaction happens often.

Critics and fans have called out The View hosts, as they did recently over Meghan Markle and her new show. This time, people are speaking out about Whoopi and her security.

One asked, “Why would you run from her? We wanna know what she was going to say.” Another spoke out about the “personal security” that Whoopi and others must keep safe.

Fans share their comments about Whoopi Goldberg getting harassed on the street. Pic credit: @jasonscoopcomedy/TikTok

Another critic spoke about the celebs’ “little bodyguards” hanging around. Another joked and said not to run away, calling an interaction an “easy payday.”

Fans comment about Whoopi Goldberg getting heckled. Pic credit: @jasonscoopcomedy/TikTok

Everyone should be able to protect themselves, and celebrities, most significantly, need security.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.