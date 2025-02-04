Wayne Brady teases Let’s Make a Deal contestant during game show fakeout

A contestant had to hilariously navigate offers from Wayne Brady and fakeouts during Let’s Make a Deal.

The game show host called a contestant named Metaphor on stage during the recent episode, with a chance to win a big prize.

It was unclear what he would win, as his prize was behind the second curtain. However, it was also Mega Money Monday, with a grand prize of $10,000 available to someone on the show.

Before Metaphor even had a chance to decide on having the curtain open, Wayne offered him $300 to walk away.

“A bird in the hand is worth,” the contestant said before the host added, “dot dot dot.”

“But that’s a small bird $300. Let’s see what’s behind curtain number two!” he said as Wayne began laughing.

LMAD contestant had multiple fakeouts in his game

Wayne joked that the contestant has “a way with words” before asking model Tiffany Coyne to reveal what was behind the curtain. A small box with a spotlight on it was there.

“You have opened Level 2. Small box,” the host told Metaphor before asking, “Do you want to open it? Or I’ll give you a slightly bigger bird at $500.”

“That bird is light. That bird is light,” the contestant suggested to Wayne before asking the audience what to do.

Many audience members yelled for him to open the box, so he continued with the game.

“Do the box, Tiffany gold Coyne, do the box!” he yelled, and she revealed a smaller box inside.

Wayne offered him $800 to refrain from opening that box, but again, the contestant declined.

“We gonna go with the box! We came to play!” he told Wayne.

She lifted the box to reveal the Let’s Make a Deal “teeny tiny envelope.”

“Aw, come on, man,” the contestant said after the latest fakeout.

“Tell me about that bird you got, mister,” the contestant told Wayne, who informed him of a $1,000 offer.

“Let’s do the envelope!” the contestant decided.

Tiffany used a small tool to pull a small card from the envelope. Thanks to the contestant’s successful game navigation, he officially won $10,000 as part of Mega Money Monday.

A celebration ensued, with confetti thrown and the contestant dancing on stage.

The contestant gave Wayne his flowers during the game show

When Metaphor first arrived on stage, Wayne briefly chatted with him, saying he loved his costume, the superhero Static Shock. He and viewers learned that Metaphor is a musical artist and composer.

Before they started playing the game, the contestant stopped things briefly.

“Can I give you your flowers, or am I messing up?” he asked the host.

Wayne allowed him to say what he needed to tell him, as the contestant admitted how the actor and host inspired him.

“I started studying improv because of you. You made improv cool, especially for Black dudes,” he told him.

“You know what? Because imagination has no color. That’s the way I see it,” Wayne replied.

The Let’s Make a Deal host rose to fame during his previous TV gigs, including Whose Line Is It Anyways?, an on-the-spot improv comedy show.

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey hosted the show, which aired on ABC and the ABC Family network from August 1998 to December 2007.

In addition to Wayne appearing in the cast, Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie were permanent performers on the show.

After its ABC and ABC Family run ended, the popular improv show revived and aired on The CW in July 2013, with actress Aisha Tyler as the host.

Wayne was a big inspiration for Metaphor. The game show host previously credited the late actor and comedian Robin Williams as one of his childhood idols and someone who he thought about during his own battle with depression.