Tiffany Coyne receives random shout-out during Let’s Make a Deal game

A contestant on Let’s Make a Deal needed to tell Tiffany Coyne how much she meant to her as someone others look up to.

Tiffany has appeared on the game show since its CBS revival nearly 10 years ago.

When she’s not working as the show’s model presenting games and prizes, she often gets involved in fun antics on stage, participating in improvisational moments for the games.

A contestant, Masha, arrived on stage dressed as a Zorro character with a fake sword. She participated throughout the show as she received the leftovers that contestants passed on.

However, she was called back for the final part of the show because someone passed on the most valuable prize during the games.

Therefore, Masha could win the Big Deal of the day by selecting one of the three doors.

A contestant shouted out Tiffany during a big game moment on stage

The contestant had no clue which door had the Big Deal hidden behind it on the new episode, but Wayne asked her to choose one.

“I promised my dad I’d go all the way, and I’m gonna choose door three for me. For my family,” Masha said.

She then took a moment to recognize the game show’s star model for her contributions to the game show.

“I just wanted to shout out to Tiffany. Tiffany, I love you, and you’re everything I wanna be when I grow up,” she told her before sending a kiss.

“Aww, thank you. That’s so sweet,” Tiffany said after hearing the heartfelt comment.

Wayne then revealed the two doors Masha hadn’t chosen, showing a brand new set of kitchen appliances behind one.

The other door featured a home entertainment package, including a flatscreen television and speaker system.

Wayne then revealed that she had selected the Big Deal behind the third door, which included a trip to Aruba.

She also received even more prizes, as they told her she had won all the other prizes they had revealed on stage.

Tiffany likely looks up to Vanna White as an iconic game show model

In the past, Let’s Make a Deal received Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including at the 39th edition of the awards ceremony. Tiffany appeared on the red carpet and discussed her role on the game show.

The interviewer mentioned how Tiffany’s role is similar to that of Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White.

“If I ever got up to Vanna White’s [level of fame] with the show, it would be amazing,” she said.

Tiffany mentioned during that 2012 interview that she is the only woman in the show’s cast, which remains valid.

She also indicated that a fun part of her job is seeing contestants get emotional and enjoy their wins.

In the recent game show episode, she was on stage soon after Masha’s win and hugged her as part of the celebration.