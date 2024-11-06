Wayne Brady lets model Tiffany Coyne take over as Let’s Make a Deal host

Wayne Brady recently stepped away from his hosting duties on Let’s Make a Deal, allowing his co-star to shine on the popular game show.

The 52-year-old actor and comedian began hosting the CBS revival of the dealmaking game show in 2009.

Viewers generally watch Wayne and his Let’s Make a Deal co-stars on weekdays before The Price Is Right and sometimes at night for primetime specials.

Those co-stars include announcer Jonathan Mangum, musician Cat Gray, and model Tiffany Coyne.

They’ve all become familiar faces on the CBS game show and often receive praise for bringing the fun during random and improvised moments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a weekday installment earlier this week, Wayne chose to do a switcheroo involving himself and Tiffany.

Tiffany took over as Let’s Make a Deal host in her slippers

On Monday, November 4, a Let’s Make a Deal episode featured Wayne hosting the show, mostly. His co-stars Tiffany and Jonathan also participated in several game show segments.

Tiffany presented many of the curtains, boxes, and prizes on stage – as she typically does. However, Wayne opted to change spots at one point during the show.

He called two contestants to the stage — Bryan and Christina — to participate in a Dice Duel. The game included numbered cards on stage, from two to 12, each with a cash prize behind it.

Instead of explaining the rules, Wayne said he wanted to experience the game differently.

“I never get a chance to go back where the money is,” he said, adding, “So I’m gonna let Tiffany host.”

“Tiffany come out front, and we’ll swap places,” he told her.

After laughing during the random moment, she went on stage, stood between the two contestants, and visibly wore a pair of comfortable slippers.

Tiffany Coyne took on Wayne Brady’s hosting role during Let’s Make a Deal. Pic credit: CBS

“Hi guys,” she said as she modeled her slippers jokingly.

Moments later, she asked if Wayne was wearing her high heels behind the numbered cards. The host jokingly pretended to become taller.

Tiffany explained the game’s rules to the contestants, indicating up to $10,000 was available. She told them that with each roll of the die, they’d win the cash amount revealed behind the card.

For example, if either contestant rolled an eight, they’d get the cash behind the No. 8 card.

“When you roll a number that’s already been rolled or roll a one, then that is a mis-roll,” she said.

Wayne shook his head before correcting Tiffany that rolling a one with two dice is impossible.

Who won the Let’s Make a Deal Dice Duel?

To start the game, Bryan rolled a six on his die. Wayne shuffled behind the numbered spots before turning the card to reveal $800.

Christina went next and rolled a five. Wayne did a bit of breakdancing or a pop lock move and then revealed $1,300 for her.

Bryan rolled again, trying not to roll another five or six. His die came up with nine, which Wayne revealed was $1,300 more for his total.

Christina’s roll of seven resulted in $500 more for her accumulated money prize.

Bryan followed up by rolling 11 to get $2,000 more, while Christina added $700 with an eight.

“You guys are killing it,” Tiffany told the contestants since they’d avoided the bad numbers.

Christina was the first to roll a number they’d already rolled before. She could use her “free play” option to keep going or walk away with $300.

“I’m gonna use the free play, of course!” she said.

Unfortunately, she rolled another number they’d had before, ending her time at Dice Duel.

Bryan accumulated $5,800 during the game and remained on stage for more.

Wayne rejoined him and Tiffany, praising the game show’s model for performing the hosting duties.

“I could do this all day,” she told Wayne before modeling her slippers again.

“Your shoes are so warm,” Wayne commented.

Wayne Brady returned to relieve Tiffany of hosting duties. Pic credit: CBS

Tiffany said she stores them in a “shoe heater” to keep them nice and warm.

“Alright, get on out of here!” Wayne told her, asking the audience to show some love by applauding for Tiffany.

Afterward, Bryan received an option to keep the $5,800 he’d won on Dice Duel or trade it for the “Big Box.” He chose to keep the cash, and Tiffany revealed two flatscreen HD televisions worth $5,994 were the alternative.

After Tiffany handled the hosting gig admirably, perhaps Wayne has a replacement lined up should he take a day off or retire from the Let’s Make a Deal job he loves.