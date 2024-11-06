The Price Is Right fans call out Drew Carey for roasting model ‘for no reason’ during game

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey reminded his co-star on stage of a previous job, and fans called out what they deemed a savage comment.

The 66-year-old game show host often jokes with people on stage, such as recently joking about marrying a contestant.

While on stage, Drew often works alongside various models, including Amber Lancaster, Rachel Reynolds, Alexis Gaube, Devin Goda, and Manuela Arbelaez.

They help present the various games, reveal prices, and celebrate exciting wins with contestants.

A recent episode featured Let It Roll and a woman attempting to win a brand-new car with some luck.

Many fans reacted to Drew’s comment during the highlight moment from The Price Is Right.

Drew mentioned TPIR model’s previous work during the game show

On The Price Is Right’s Let It Roll, a contestant, Michele, had five die to roll down a giant slide.

The game’s main objective is for a contestant to roll all five die and reveal a car symbol on them to win the car. Alternatively, the die could reveal cash amounts.

After her first roll, she had three car symbols. The other two die revealed $1,000 each.

With that, Drew informed her she could walk away with $2,000 or try to roll the two die again and get car symbols.

“I’ll roll again,” she said as the crowd cheered to encourage her.

“She’s gonna roll again. Thank you, Manuela,” Drew said as she collected the two die to give to Michele for another roll.

“Manuela used to work in a casino in Colombia,” Drew said, chuckling before adding, “When she was young.”

“She can’t talk about it,” the host joked as Michele rolled again.

The die went down the shoot, and both came up with car symbols, making Michele a winner.

“Yes! You got a car! Go get it!” Drew shouted.

He high-fived Manuela near the game to celebrate the contestant’s big win.

Fans called out Drew for roasting TPIR model on TV: ‘Show some respect’!

While many viewers celebrated the contestant winning a new car, others mentioned Drew roasting The Price Is Right model.

“He has beef with Manuela,” a commenter suggested in the Instagram comments.

A commenter replied, “For real! ‘When she was young'” with a skull emoji.

Another commenter replied, “People need to stop making fun of Manuela Arbelaez when she’s on TPIR. “

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

“This man just roasting Manuela for no reason,” another individual commented.

“Why the f*** would you say that about Manuela,” someone replied.

Another commenter replied, “Manuela is a SAINT! He needs to show some damn respect!”

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

Manuela, 36, was born in Colombia and became a naturalized American. Manuela also competed in The Price Is Right Model search in 2008. While she wasn’t the winner, production liked her enough to make her a permanent model for the game show in 2009.

That’s two years after Drew officially took over for the late, great Bob Barker. It’s unclear if there truly is any “beef” between Drew and Manuela on the show, as they’ve been working together for 15 years.