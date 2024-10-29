The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey teases marrying contestant: ‘I love your name’

As host of The Price Is Right, Drew Carey always shows love to the contestants on stage and recently took it further, suggesting marriage to one.

During an episode of the CBS game show, he mentioned how he loved a contestant’s name.

The contestant had Drew’s last name, Carey, as his first name, prompting the host to chat with him further about it.

“I love your name,” he said as he shook hands with the man, asking, “What’s your last name?”

“Klingfas,” the man replied, with Drew confirming what he heard.

“If we got married, we’d be Drew Carey Carey Clingfus,” the host joked as the contestant laughed over the moment.

In the Instagram clip, announcer George Gray also joked about Drew and Carey being “lovebirds” when he announced Carey would play for a fun trip to Playa Del Carmen. Carey won the trip by playing Freeze Frame.

Fans weren’t happy with a TPIR scheduling issue

Fans in the comments said a repeat episode aired during last week’s The Price Is Right schedule. Several individuals brought that up in their reactions to the TPIR Instagram clip.

“Was TPIR a repeat on October 25th?” one commenter asked, while another replied, “I’m wondering the same thing as I didn’t seen on paramount plus which indicates to me a repeat.”

“Okay but why was today’s episode a repeat already??” another commenter asked, using sad face emojis.

Although a commenter tagged The Price Is Right on the Instagram page, they hadn’t responded as of this report.

A Halloween special should air on Thursday, October 31.

Drew Carey was previously engaged to Amie Harwick

While Drew has never been married, he was previously engaged to West Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick.

Amie was a dance performer and Playboy model who earned a Master of Arts degree in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University. After getting her Ph.D. from the non-accredited Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality, she became a licensed marriage and family therapist.

She and Drew met at a party in 2017, and the comedian later posted a photo of them on Instagram. Within a year, he proposed, and they were engaged.

In 2018, it was reported they had an amicable split, ending the engagement.

Two years later, Amie died after being discovered underneath the balcony of her home.

Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, whom she previously filed two restraining orders against, was charged with her murder. In December 2023, he received a sentence of life in prison without parole.

In 2020, Monsters and Critics reported about Carey’s comments about his ex-fiancee as he grieved the devastating loss.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist,” he said.