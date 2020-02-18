Drew Carey speaks out over death of ex-fiancee Amie Harwick: ‘I’m overcome with grief’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Drew Carey has spoken out about the tragic death of his former fiancee, Amie Harwick, who died on Saturday in Los Angeles under suspicious circumstances.

Harwick is believed to have been killed after plunging from a third-story balcony in Hollywood Hills, allegedly after a struggle with an ex-boyfriend.

The mourning Carey said in a statement that he was “overcome with grief.” He wrote: “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”

“I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation,” he added.

Drew Carey and Amie Harwick got engaged in 2018

Carey had proposed to family and sex therapist Harwick back in January 2018 after they had started dating in 2017, but unfortunately the marriage was called off a few months later.

Carey posted a picture of the pair on Twitter, where he wrote, “I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did.”

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

On Saturday afternoon, officers from the Los Angeles Police Dept. responded to a call of a “woman screaming” in the Hollywood Hills area of the city. Police were allegedly met by 38-year-old Harwick’s roommate, who reportedly claimed that Harwick had had an altercation with an ex-boyfriend.

Harwick was found lying unresponsive and suffering from injuries that were “consistent with a fall,” according to a police statement obtained by People. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police have arrested ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse

Police said there were signs of forced entry at the residence, and investigators have arrested Harwick’s former boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, on suspicion of murder. He is currently being held on a $2 million bail.

Detectives have stated that Harwick and Pursehouse had recently broken up. Harwick had reportedly filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, which had recently expired.

Harwick was the author of The New Sex Bible For Women and was a popular Hollywood therapist.

In her final post on Instagram on Friday, Harwick discussed the pressures felt by many on Valentine’s Day and stressed the importance of loving relationships.

Tapings of The Price Is Right, which has been hosted by Carey since he took over from Bob Barker in 2007, have been postponed following the tragic news.

Last fall saw ABC’s American Housewife reunite cast members from The Drew Carey Show on one of their episodes.