Dr. Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills, ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse arrested

Dr. Amie Harwick, a family, marriage, and sex therapist, died on Saturday after she reportedly fell from the third-floor balcony of her home in Hollywood Hills.

She was rushed to a local hospital after police found her lying “gravely injured” outside her Hollywood Hills home early on Saturday morning, according to KTLA.

LAPD officers arrested Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse on Saturday afternoon in connection with her death.

The police came to the house after they received a report of a woman screaming.

A roommate escaped from the house when someone broke in at about 1 a.m and attacked Harwick. The roommate jumped over a wall and ran to neighbors for help.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Harwick on the ground below the third-floor balcony of the house.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An LAPD investigator said they found evidence of forced entry at the house and a physical struggle on the upper floor. The struggle appeared to have ended with Harwick falling from the balcony.

Police arrested Pursehouse on Saturday afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m., at a house in Playa Del Rey. His bail was set at $2 million, pending his first court appearance.

According to police records, Pursehouse is 6-4 and weighs 230 pounds.

Soon after the alleged murder, but before his arrest on Saturday, Pursehouse took to his Twitter page to post the comments below:

Harwick had filed for a restraining order after she reportedly expressed fear concerning Pursehouse. Her death occurred two weeks after the restraining order expired.

She is believed to have last seen Pursehouse two weeks before the alleged murder.

Who was Dr. Amie Harwick?

Harwick was comedian Drew Carey’s former fiancee. Carey has hosted the popular game show, The Price is Right on CBS, since 2007.

She and Carey split in 2018, less than a year after announcing their engagement.

She was a licensed marriage, family, and sex, therapist and authored the book, The New Sex Bible for Women. She also appeared in the 2015 documentary, Addicted to Sexting.

According to her LinkedIn page, she graduated in 2006 from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, California, with a degree in psychology.

She also obtained a Masters of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University in 2011.

What we know about Pursehouse

Gareth Pursehouse lists himself on his LinkedIn profile page as a software developer, engineer, architect, and photographer.

He has worked as a lead architect at Internet Brands since 2013. He also worked as a photographer at SBE Entertainment.