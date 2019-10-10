Drew Carey Show reunion on American Housewife: Cast spoilers

The American Housewife cast is giving a treat to ABC viewers this week. A Drew Carey Show reunion will be taking place during the October 11 episode as part of Cast From the Past Week for the network.

In a promo for Season 4, Episode 3 of American Housewife, ABC advertises that “Westport rocks as Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles and Kathy Kinney guest star in an episode that reunites them with Diedrich Bader.”

Bader plays Greg Otto on the show, opposite actress Katy Mixon as his wife, Katie Otto. On his list of acting credits over the years, one of the most notable ones for Bader was when he played Oswald Lee Harvey on The Drew Carey Show.

Now, ABC is reuniting the main players from The Drew Carey Show in what is sure to be a very amusing episode of American Housewife. At the same time, they may have missed an opportunity to reunite Mixon with Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell, whom she co-starred with for the full run of Mike & Molly.

Drew Carey Show reunion on American Housewife cast

As a refresher on who played which character on The Drew Carey Show, here is a quick breakdown. Drew played himself, Bader played his good friend played Oswald Lee Harvey, Ryan Stiles played Lewis Kiniski, and Kathy Kinney played Mimi Bobeck Carey.

Within the American Housewife cast, Kathy Kinney is going to be a lunch lady at Anna-Kat’s school, Stiles will play Greg’s friend and fellow environmentalist Bill Doty, and Carey will be someone called in to help “put on a show at the school highlighting the importance of recycling.” Anna-Kat is played by Julia Butters.

ABC's #CastFromThePast week continues tomorrow on #AmericanHousewife, and it's going to be good! Tune-in tomorrow at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Aw0sJ5nOkp — American Housewife (@AmericanWifeABC) October 10, 2019

It will be fun to see another ABC show take part in the Cast From the Past Week. The Conners did it by reuniting Dan Akroyd with John Goodman, and then Grey’s Anatomy featured a Charmed reunion.

American Housewife airs Friday nights at 8/7c on ABC.