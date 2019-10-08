The Conners cast joined by special guests for Cast From the Past Week

The Conners cast is taking part in ABC’s Cast From the Past Week. It’s a fun endeavor to reunite stars that have worked together in the past on current shows.

During Season 2, Episode 3, which takes place on Tuesday, October 8, The Conners cast is going to be joined by two familiar faces from the past. That increases the level of fun that viewers are going to have.

The first important guest star is actress Katey Sagal. She is best known for her work as Peggy Bundy on Married… with Children, but she has also been on shows like Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller Morrow and Superior Donuts as Randy DeLuca. Now, she is returning as Louise, someone who appears to have a crush on Dan Conner (played by John Goodman).

Cast From the Past Week on The Conners

The reunion on The Conners cast will feature the two stars of Blues Brothers 2000. Veteran actor Dan Akroyd is going to guest-star as a poker buddy of Dan’s.

Akroyd and Goodman worked well together on Blues Brothers 2000, even if most viewers and critics felt that the sequel didn’t measure up to the original film. Still, it created a friendship that will be on full display during the new episode of The Conners.

According to ABC, the new episode is called The Preemie Monologues and there are going to be a lot of substories. Harris is going to confront Darlene about her lifestyle, Jackie instills herself into other people’s problems, Becky is overwhelmed by the cost of her baby, and the Conners all have to step up to help the new mother.

Cast From the Past Week on ABC is also going to include Cheers stars Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt reuniting on The Goldbergs for an October 9 episode.

The Conners airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.