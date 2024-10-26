The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey and Rachel Reynolds reveal ‘spooky’ costumes for Halloween special

The Price Is Right transformed into The Price Is Fright for a spooky Halloween-themed special!

Host Drew Carey and model Rachel Reynolds were among the show’s cast members getting involved in the frightening fun.

Several sneak peeks from The Price Is Right arrived online, spotlighting the unique costumes for this year’s special.

In one clip, after announcer George Gray called down the first four “guests” as contestants, he presented the show’s host to the audience as “The Keeper of the House” Drew Carey.

The set, decorated with all sorts of Halloween decor, featured a turning wall. It turned, and Drew was on the other side, standing before a stone wall and a skeleton hanging down.

“Drew! Drew! Drew!” the audience chanted as he slowly walked onto the stage using a cane.

Drew Carey and George Gray presented The Price Is Fright for some scary Halloween fun

The host’s creepy attire made it seem he walked straight out of a classic Vincent Price movie. He wore a long coat that extended past his waist, a maroon vest, and striped grey pants with hair seeming extra styled.

“Hello. Hello. Welcome,” Drew said, sounding creepy as if he’d opened the door to a haunted house.

The host told everyone to say hello to his “spiritual advisor, Miss Alexis Gaube, and the soul of our announcer, George Graveyard.”

The camera panned past the cheering audience members to show Alexis wearing a fancy fortune teller costume and rubbing on a large crystal ball on a table before her. Inside the ball was George’s head, wearing a special wig or hairstyle.

“Where am I? Where are my feet? Mama Mai! Wow!” George said as he looked around.

Drew welcomed viewers to their “haunted house” for a “magical Halloween-themed morning.”

Soon after, it was time to start playing the games. George introduced model James O’Halloran as “James O’Ghoul-oran.” The unique costume featured him dressed as a headless waiter or butler.

James’s head, complete with spooky makeup, was on a tray in one hand. With his free arm and hand, he presented the first prize for people in Contestant’s Row to bid on.

Rachel Reynolds became a creepy wind-up doll

In another clip, viewers saw model Rachel Reynolds presenting a treadmill in her costume. George announced her as Dolly Reynolds.

She wore unique makeup, a wig with blonde pigtails, a large bow, a pink dress, and black high heels to look like a wind-up doll. She stood motionless next to the treadmill, holding one of its handles.

Still in costume, James walked over and used his free hand to turn the large wind-up switch on the back of Rachel’s costume. She eventually came to life and presented the treadmill, walking on it in her heels.

“Dolly, you look amazing today,” Drew told Rachel.

“Thank you. Let’s be friends,” she said, seeming to imitate Chucky or another scary doll that comes to life in the movies.

Fans anticipate ‘spooky’ fun with The Price Is Fright

Fans loved seeing what’s coming for The Price Is Fright and seemed especially fired up after seeing the host’s entrance in the sneak peek.

In the YouTube comments, one individual wrote: “Spooky theme, Crowd Chanting ‘Drew Drew Drew!’ This will be a TREAT (not a trick)!”

“Yes! He did the turntable entrance! Woot!” another commenter said.

Another individual liked “how drew is dressed like the crypt keeper” and said, “I can’t wait” to see the episode.

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/ YouTube

“I always look forward to the Halloween show of The Price is Right every year,” another YouTube commenter said.

In addition to Drew, George, and the models, viewers will also see special guests. Danielle Pinnock and Devan Chandler Long from CBS’s hit comedy series Ghosts will also participate in the episode.

The Price Is Fright episode will air on Thursday, October 31, in The Price Is Right’s daytime slot, just in time for Halloween.