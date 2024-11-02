Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady high-fives contestant after savage on-stage remark to fellow contestant

Let’s Make a Deal regularly features crazy moments as host Wayne Brady and contestants play a game for sweet prizes.

The show host is used to random incidents and reacting to them, including calling out The Price Is Right during a funny bit.

Sometimes, Wayne admits to “breaking the rules” when hosting the show by changing things.

In a recent game show episode, viewers saw Wayne laughing uncontrollably due to the mayhem that occurred on stage.

It was a game involving three contestants, all wanting to win a prize without complaining.

The highlights included a contestant’s pregnancy reveal, the host throwing props as audience members shielded themselves, and a contestant hurling a savage remark at another contestant.

Wayne laughs uncontrollably after throwing props and nearly hitting audience members

Wayne called Melissa, Deborah, and Daniel on stage as the contestants to play a game called No Complaining.

“You’ll find out why,” he told them regarding the game’s name.

The contestants spoke about themselves, with Melissa giving Wayne a friendship bracelet that her young daughter made for him. She revealed she was pregnant and her daughter would be a big sister.

To start the game, Wayne showed that model Tiffany Coyne has a product line of special meats, which featured a fake label for the fake meats.

“Tiffa-Meats, we call them,” announcer Jonathan Mangum joked.

“From farm to factory, back to the factory again,” Wayne joked.

The host told Melissa she could keep the meat, which might come with a nice prize, such as “a lot of cash,” or choose the mini-curtain Tiffany stood behind.

After consulting the audience, she chose the mini-curtain. Wayne played things up before the reveal, saying he wanted to check something out.

He took one of the pieces of fake meat from its display and started banging it on the plate to show it was hard as a rock.

Jonathan revealed that in the packaged meat, there was a card for $2,000, the cash amount that Melissa would’ve won.

Behind the mini-curtain was a trip to Miami, Florida, worth more than that cash prize. Wayne called it a “babymoon” since Melissa was having a baby.

As she celebrated during the prize announcement, Wayne started using the two pieces of fake meat to play the plate as a drum. After finishing his solo, he tossed the fake meat up in the air and spun around.

Several audience members behind him shielded themselves, as did Jonathan nearby, to avoid getting hit by the props. Wayne began laughing uncontrollably and hunched over near the table.

“That was dedicated to Sheila E.,” he joked with everyone, adding, “Oh, just meat up in the air.”

A contestant threw a savage remark at a fellow contestant during the LMAD game

The hilarious moments didn’t end there for this game. Since there were two more contestants, they had a chance to win something.

Wayne congratulated Melissa on her Miami trip before adding, “Well, let’s see.”

He told Deborah she could have Curtain No. 2 if she wanted to choose that.

“You don’t know what Curtain number two is, but I’ll tell you what you do know. There’s a trip to Miami right over there,” he said.

“So if you decide to take Melissa’s trip to Miami,” he began telling Deborah.

“From my baby,” Melissa quickly interjected, causing Wayne to burst out laughing.

Audience members also laughed, and some even covered their mouths as they couldn’t believe what they’d heard her say.

Wayne eventually walked over and high-fived Melissa for her quick remark about her fellow contestant.

Wayne Brady celebrated a contestant’s quick remark to another contestant. Pic credit: CBS

“She played that hard. Whoo!” Wayne said as he returned to his spot on stage.

The host reminded them about the “no complaining” and that Curtain No. 2 could be better than the trip to Miami.

“I don’t want you to make a decision strictly on baby,” he joked to Deborah.

However, he played things up when he had Deborah decide, suggesting it would be part of the story Melissa tells her “unborn baby” about not getting to go to Miami.

Despite the savage remark and Wayne’s joking, Deborah took the trip to Miami. She apologized to Melissa. However, Melissa won the Curtain No. 2 prize, which included $6,000 of kitchen appliances.

After that moment, Wayne concluded that “everyone’s happy” since neither woman picked a Zonk. That unfortunately went to the final contestant as he opted for a “giant gift bag” prize rather than taking either of the women’s prizes.