Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White to ‘ask for more money’ as Ryan Seacrest anticipates ‘giant raise’

Vanna White knows her worth, and she isn’t going to settle for less than she deserves.

The Wheel of Fortune hostess is in her 41st year at Sony Pictures Television, but until recently, she hadn’t received a raise in nearly 18 years.

Vanna, 67, reportedly renegotiated her contract with Sony last year. However, since her new sidekick, Ryan Seacrest began hosting Wheel of Fortune, the show has seen a dramatic uptick in viewership.

Ratings are soaring with Ryan at the helm, but according to a Wheel of Fortune insider, Vanna knows she is the show’s “heart” and wants to be paid accordingly.

A source spoke with Closer Weekly, telling the publication, “For the time being, Vanna is staying with the show, but the suddenly increased viewership is enough to make her question the deal she’s been under.”

Apparently, Ryan has a “giant” raise headed his way and a long-term commitment from the studio.

Vanna is expected to ask for a pay raise

Therefore, “everybody expects that [Vanna will] follow suit and ask for more money sooner rather than later.”

Ryan Seacrest can use his Wheel of Fortune ‘leverage’ to negotiate a high-paying contract

Although Vanna is seen as the “heart” of Wheel of Fortune, newbie Ryan Seacrest is “the one with the leverage” at Sony Pictures Studios.

The American Idol host is poised to become one of the “highest-paid game show hosts in history,” adds the Wheel of Fortune tipster.

After seeing what a welcome addition he’s become at Wheel of Fortune — boosting ratings, getting the approval of Wheel watchers, and becoming a “worthy successor” to Pat Sajak — Ryan knows he can negotiate a hefty salary and lock into a long-term contract, says the source.

While Pat Sajak was still hosting Wheel of Fortune, Vanna was embroiled in a similar dilemma.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Pat earned $15 million annually, compared to Vanna’s $3 million yearly salary.

Some Wheel of Fortune fans felt that Vanna deserved at least a raise, if not a salary equal to her coworker, Pat’s, and it’s rumored that she felt the same.

However, how much longer Vanna intends to stay on board at Wheel of Fortune hangs in the balance.

Will Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White?

Word on the street is that her rumored successor, Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak, is already positioned to take over Vanna’s job.

And according to Vanna, that would be just fine with her.

As Vanna told E! News last year, “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason.”

“She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure,” Vanna added. “I think she’s good for our show.”

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Maggie is ready to fill Ryan’s shoes, too.

Maggie would appeal to younger Wheel of Fortune viewers, and it makes sense she would host the show because “the franchise is in her blood.”

Maggie, who currently serves as Wheel of Fortune’s social correspondent, has learned the ropes on set.

She grew up watching her father host Wheel of Fortune and joined the team herself in 2021, so she has garnered the support of Wheel watchers, who have expressed they’d prefer she host the show in some capacity.

For now, though, Vanna hasn’t publicly voiced that she’s going anywhere any time soon.

Vanna’s current contract is good through 2026, so Wheel of Fortune fans can enjoy watching their favorite tile-turner on set for at least another year.