Wayne Brady interrupts Let’s Make a Deal contestant’s game to ‘confront’ nearby co-star: ‘Are you mad?’

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady sometimes finds it hard to believe what contestants and his co-stars do on the game show.

The improv comedy star works closely with several individuals on stage to make the show extra entertaining.

Among them are announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne, and musician Cat Gray, providing some additional pizzazz.

However, one of the other stars that Wayne and his castmates work with is Chris Ahearn, the show producer also known as the Let’s Make a Deal “Money Fairy.”

During a recent installment of the game show, viewers saw Wayne halt a contestant’s already-in-progress game and call his co-star “crazy.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That contestant was playing for significant money then and received several chances to walk away with less money if he stopped playing.

Wayne had an up-close talk with his co-star during LMAD

A contestant dressed as a cowboy attempted to win $10,000 on Let’s Make a Deal by choosing numbered cards on stage. Behind each card was either a letter to help him spell out “WINNER” or one of two Zonk cards.

If the contestant chose both Zonks before spelling out “WINNER,” he’d lose the game. In a highlight clip, the contestant revealed one of the Zonk cards on stage but kept going.

Along the way, Wayne continued to offer him increasingly higher amounts of money to walk away. After his early Zonk reveal, the contestant passed up Wayne’s offer of $500.

He passed on $800 to reveal another letter on stage before Wayne increased the offer.

“$1,000 Caesar. Now it starts to get real,” the host told him.

“We’re gonna keep on going!” the contestant yelled, continuing to play the game for $10,000.

Wayne asked the contestant “realistically speaking” what amount of money would make him leave the stage.

“I would probably say about…$10,000!” he said dramatically, making Wayne laugh.

Wayne’s offer increased to $2,000 and then $3,000, but Caesar remained steadfast and chose more cards with letters.

It came down to one letter left on stage or the dreaded Zonk. During a key moment, Wayne seemingly paused the game to ask his co-star, Chris, “Are you mad?”

“Chris, are you sure?” he asked before walking past the contestant off-stage to Chris.

“Yes, do it, Wayne!” he replied.

Wayne pretended to deliver several fake slaps back and forth to Chris’s face before saying, “He’s crazy.”

The final offer was $5,000 to walk, but Caesar rejected that one, too. In a tense moment, he chose the No. 2 card, which Tiffany revealed had the final letter on it.

With that, Caesar celebrated being a $10,000 winner, showing that his risks paid off.

Wayne’s ‘Money Fairy’ co-star often takes over the game show in highlight moments

Let’s Make a Deal producer Chris Ahearn has also worked on several other game shows, including the 2016 revival of Match Game and the revival of Press Your Luck. Chris is the latter show’s supervising producer and took over as announcer for Neil Ross.

In December, he shared an “unexpected” memorable moment from last year’s LMAD tapings featuring a contestant who liked him.

In a highlight clip on Instagram, one contestant admitted to Wayne that she had a crush on Chris. Wayne then told Chris to take over as host while he hilariously held up the cue cards for him to read.

Chris hugs a Let’s Make a Deal contestant during a highlight moment. Pic credit: @saintedshark/Instagram

“By far, this was one of the nicest moments I had in 2024. Very unexpected and very kind!” Chris captioned his IG post.

While Chris might get “crazy” during fun moments for the game show, he’s not quite as crazy as Wayne joked. Instead, he seems to be living his best life as the show’s producer and Money Fairy.