Let’s Make a Deal star Tiffany Coyne plays Santa Claus for the holidays and fans love it

Let’s Make a Deal model Tiffany Coyne had fans ready to celebrate the holidays with her entertaining, costumed appearance on the game show.

While Tiffany generally presents the prizes and games on stage, she sometimes takes over as host of the game show.

That can be helpful if Wayne Brady falls asleep while hosting or just randomly decides he wants to switch spots in a game with Tiffany.

A segment featuring Tiffany as Santa Claus appeared in a recent Let’s Make a Deal holiday episode.

It also included her co-stars, Wayne and announcer Jonathan Mangum, in humorous roles as children talking to Santa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The on-stage antics were part of a contestant’s game where she was attempting to win a sweet holiday prize.

Tiffany played Santa role during Let’s Make a Deal

Tiffany, dressed in a red-and-white Santa costume with a white beard, called “little Johnny Simpson” over to ask him what he wanted for Christmas.

“Hi, Santa. My mom dropped me off at the mall four weeks ago,” Jonathan said, acting like a little kid.

“It’s going to be a while,” Tiffany said as Jonathan sat beside her on stage.

“Damn! That’s what I like!” Jonathan said as he was closer to Santa.

He then went on about how much he loved “dams,” including building them.

She told him what he wanted was inside an envelope she handed him before wishing him Merry Christmas.

The host was next, as Wayne, playing the role of a little kid, opened a door on-stage to walk over to see Santa.

“It’s little baby Wayne,” Santa Tiffany said as the audience cheered and applauded the host’s arrival.

After she asked if Wayne had been “a good boy this year,” he said he was. He said he helped a lady cross the street who was going fast, but not as fast as in a car.

Tiffany struggled to retrieve another envelope on the chair next to her because she had to reach under one of Wayne’s long legs across her lap. She told him what he wanted was in the envelope.

“That’s awesome how you know what every little boy and girl in the world wants,” Wayne said.

“I know, I’m awesome,” Tiffany quickly replied.

The game show’s star model shared a carousel post on her Instagram to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. A final slide featured a video of a camera shot showing the set and LMAD audience wearing holiday costumes and colors.

Fans praised the recent LMAD Santa segment

In the Instagram comment section, fans praised and loved Tiffany and her co-stars for the recent Santa segment and holiday-themed episode.

“Best bit in a minute !!” one commenter said, while another wrote, “I ❤️ this show. Wonderful episode as always.”

“@tiffanylcoyne has spent too much time around these 2,” another fan commented, while others said, “good job” and “Santa is awesome.”

Pic credit: @letsmakeadealcbs/Instagram

Other commenters told the game show stars, “thanks for always being funny,” and “I know they like acting with Tiffany.”

The Let’s Make a Deal episode aired on Christmas Eve and is one of several CBS game shows that helped fans celebrate the holidays. In addition, Drew Carey and The Price Is Right had holiday-themed daytime and primetime episodes of their game show.

On The Price Is Right at Night, a Christmas Eve special featured first responders, firefighters, police officers, and military members as contestants trying to win big prizes on stage.

With 2025 just days away, one has to believe both shows will continue to up the ante and entertain fans in the new year.