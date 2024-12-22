Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady ‘falls asleep’ during game as co-star takes over

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady recently fell asleep on the job, but not because of work exhaustion.

The always entertaining game show host had several contestants on stage trying to win prizes.

One of those contestants, Shawna, revealed she has an interesting job that piqued Wayne’s curiosity.

“I’m a certified master hypnotherapist. I help people get over their issues,” she told the host.

Wayne asked her to explain what makes her a “certified master hypnotherapist.”

“I passed the test,” she said as everyone laughed over the response, including Wayne.

“Fair enough,” the host replied before moving on with the game.

Wayne went to sleep on stage during Let’s Make a Deal game

As Shawna was on stage with a contestant named Robert, announcer Jonathan Mangum shared they both had a chance to win $10,000. Both contestants celebrated the exciting opportunity on Let’s Make a Deal.

However, the camera panned to show Wayne slumping forward as if he were lights out.

“Did Wayne go into a deep sleep?” model Tiffany Coyne asked, and Jonathan confirmed, “He’s out.”

Suddenly, executive producer Chris Ahearn, also known as the “Money Fairy,” rushed over, grabbed Wayne’s microphone from him, and took over hosting duties.

He explained to the contestants that there were eight numbered cards on stage. Each contestant would pick a card and reveal either a letter from “WINNER” or a Zonk. The first contestant to spell out WINNER without hitting Zonks won $10,000.

Chris pulled two envelopes out of sleeping Wayne’s suit coat pocket, which Jonathan called “sketchy.”

The contestant who picked the $100 envelope got to go first in the game. The contestant who chose $50 would “snap Wayne out of his hypnosis.”

Shawna chose the $100 envelope, so Robert had to bring Wayne out of the hypnosis.

“Snap out of it,” he said as Wayne suddenly awoke from his deep sleep on stage.

Chris handed Wayne the mic and told him, “Don’t try to take a break on camera time.”

Wayne said he felt “so revitalized” after Shawna talked to him. Then, they began playing the game.

Unfortunately, Shawna chose the first Zonk with her first pick, so she had to return to her seat in the audience. Robert chose a card and revealed the “R” card.

The game continues on Let’s Make a Deal

The contestant continued playing the game, and Wayne allowed Robert’s brother, Regan, to join him on stage as he played. Robert chose another card number and revealed another letter.

Wayne made things interesting, offering Robert $1,200 to “walk away” and stop playing for the more significant money prize.

However, Robert and his brother decided to risk it and keep playing. Unfortunately, their luck ran out, as their next card selection revealed the other Zonk in the game.

While nobody won that $10,000 on Let’s Make a Deal, Wayne seemingly won a free hypnotherapy session to help “revitalize” him for the rest of the show and his day.