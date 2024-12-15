Wayne Brady is stunned by Let’s Make a Deal contestant with ‘luck on his side’

A Let’s Make a Deal contestant had host Wayne Brady in awe of his incredible luck during a game.

Brady regularly sees contestants attempt to win significant prizes on stage, including trips, cars, and cash.

In one instance, a contestant, Christopher, came to the stage with an intriguing afro, orange shirt, and alien costume.

Wayne had no clue what to call his costume but said he liked his look and then asked about his occupation.

Christopher said he served 20 years in the Marines and now works as a voiceover actor and aspiring rapper.

The LMAD host put him on the spot since he was on national television and asked him to display his rap skills.

Christopher did so with a quick verse as musician Cat Gray played a drum beat, and Wayne gave him $100 “just for that.”

LMAD contestant wowed Wayne in Keep It Rolling

Following his fun rap verse, Christopher had the chance to win various prizes but needed several rolls of a die to go his way.

Behind Curtain No. 1 was a set of new gym equipment and fitness apparel from Buffbunny.

Curtain No. 2 featured a new set of kitchen appliances and equipment, including a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and more. Christopher mentioned he could use all that since he was moving to a new place.

However, model Tiffany Coyne presented a brand new shiny red Honda Accord behind Curtain No. 3, which had Christopher hyped up.

He played the game Keep It Rolling, and Wayne mentioned Christophe said that his grandmother watched Let’s Make a Deal daily.

“We have to win it for grandma,” Wayne told him.

In the game, Christopher had to achieve certain points in a specific number of rolls with the die.

For the first prize, the home gym, he had to get 10 points in four rolls, which he achieved in just two rolls.

He decided to keep playing, trading in the home gym to play for the kitchen set. To win that, he needed 10 points in three rolls.

It appeared he might not win the game when he rolled a two on the die on his first two rolls. However, he blew on the die before rolling it down the slide, and it surprisingly came up on the six.

“What?! What?!” Wayne yelled out, seeming amazed by the contestant’s luck with the die.

Wayne and a production manager did a group hug, jumping and spinning around on stage with Christopher to celebrate his win.

“That was crazy!” Brady said after they ended their hug.

Christopher received the option to trade in the kitchen set he’d won and play for the new Honda Accord. He’d need to get 10 points in just two rolls to win.

He wisely chose to end the game there, leaving the stage a winner with $100 and a new kitchen set for his new place.

Fans reacted to game show contestant’s moment on stage

The Let’s Make a Deal fans were just as impressed as Wayne by Christopher’s luck in Keep It Rolling as they checked into the comment section to react.

“WOW that’s a little bit of lady luck!!!!!” a fan wrote in the comments.

“Never seen anything like that before, luck is on his side. #MovingonUp #LMAD,” a commenter said.

Pic credit: @letsmakeadealcbs/Instagram

One fan commented about the uplifting game show as they said, “Love LMAD on a bad day it makes me feel better.”

The CBS game show continues entertaining fans after being on the air for many seasons. Last month, the current version, which Wayne has hosted since 2009, won Best Game Show at the Family Film and TV Awards.

Wayne appeared in a pre-recorded acceptance speech surrounded by the show’s cast and crew, including Tiffany, Cat, Jonathan Mangum, and many others.

“We just want to say thank you so much,” Wayne said, adding, “This means so much because we don’t do it for the accolades. The accolades are great, but we do it because we get a chance to make people happy every day. We get a chance to make families happy every day.”