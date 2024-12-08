Wayne Brady appears at ‘Dr. Phil Live’ holiday show with Jaleel White and Jay Leno

Wayne Brady is known for his improvisational comedy skills, displayed many times on his popular television shows.

Among them are the hilarious Whose Line Is It Anyway? on ABC and the entertaining game show Let’s Make a Deal, which he hosts on CBS.

He recently took his impressive skills to the stage, joining other stars for Adam Ray’s holiday special.

Ray, a popular comedian, regularly dresses up and plays a funny version of Dr. Phil, and the resemblance is striking.

His Dr. Phil Live holiday show occurred at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California.

Ray and Brady were just a few comedians at the event, entertaining fans for the holiday season.

Ray praised Brady as ‘one of his heroes’ at his show

On Instagram, Adam Ray shared photos from his recent comedy show featuring the various stars who appeared with him.

The first image in the carousel presentation has former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno posing with content creator Zach Justice dressed up as The Grinch and Ray as Dr. Phil.

Brady appears in the second slide, sandwiched between Ray’s Dr. Phil flipping the bird and Jaleel White enjoying a slice of pizza.

The fourth slide shows Brady again standing on stage for his improv performance alongside Ray and several audience members involved in the act. It appears Brady was cracking up during the moment.

In Ray’s caption, he said he’ll “never forget this show,” which ran for over two hours and is “magical.” In addition, he celebrated Leno’s return to The Comedy Store for the first time in 30 years and praised Brady as “one of my heroes.”

Ray also mentioned that he smoked weed with White, the actor best known as Steve Urkel, on ABC’s sitcom Family Matters.

Other comedians and celebrities featured in Ray’s show included Rob Riggle, Brad Williams dressed as one of Santa’s elves, and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

The Comedy Store also shared another Instagram carousel post with additional images from the show, including Hawk performing a stunt on a skateboard on stage and more of Brady’s improv performance.

The Comedy Store called the show “the best to date” for Dr. Phil Live.

While Ray does his Dr. Phil performances as part of his shows, he often appears on other shows as the character, including Tony Hinchcliffe’s popular Kill Tony.

Ray’s ‘amazing’ holiday ‘extravaganza’ will appear online

Many fans commented on Adam Ray’s Instagram post after seeing the show or the star-studded celebrity lineup.

“What an amazing show!! We are still talking about last night and can’t stop laughing!” one commenter said.

“Leno, Urkel, and Wayne Brady? this what happens in my dreams when I eat McDonald’s too late,” another commenter wrote.

Other commenters called it a “comedy extravaganza” and “Best show I’ve seen.”

Ray’s show took place live last week, and viewers can watch the first part of the holiday special on December 17 on YouTube.

Tickets for Ray’s upcoming performances at The Comedy Store, including a February 4 show, are available online.