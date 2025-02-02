The Price Is Right contestant snubs Drew Carey on post-game handshake

In an awkward but funny moment, a contestant on The Price Is Right bypassed Drew Carey when he tried to offer a handshake, but for a good reason.

The game show host presented Punch A Bunch, featuring a giant board with punchable circles and dollar sign logos.

To win punches, contestants determine if the display prices of the nearby prizes they are shown are higher or lower. Each correct guess earns a punch on the board.

A card with a cash prize amount is inside each cubby hole. Some prizes include $2,500 cards, $5,000 cards, and $10,000 cards.

After Drew reveals the card’s money amount, contestants can walk away with the amount they just won or go for more with any remaining cards.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a recent installment of the game, a contestant could win as much as $25,000, a decent prize, but nowhere near as much as the new twist on Plinko.

A contestant avoided Drew’s handshake after the game

During the recent Punch A Bunch, Raymond had to guess whether prices shown were higher or lower for a stress ball, ankle weights, a Cuisinart compact ice cube maker, and a dishwasher-safe steeping spoon.

Raymond correctly guessed all four of those items. Drew then informed him he had received four punches and could do them “anywhere” on the punchboard.

He punched out four random spots on the board, with the host praising his “good four-finger punching” skills.

“Come on, Drew,” he clapped as the first card revealed $250.

“Throw it out,” the contestant quickly said.

Next was another $250, which the contestant said to get rid of. However, his third card revealed $2,500.

Wiseley, the contestant, said he would walk away with that. Drew revealed that his final card had $1,000, so he made the right decision.

“Nice job, buddy!” Drew said, offering a handshake as the game show’s theme music started to play toward the commercial break.

“I wanna shake Rachel’s hand,” the contestant said, brushing past Drew to model Rachel Reynolds.

“Thank you so much,” the contestant said, shaking Rachel’s hand. She congratulated him on his win.

“Showcase Showdown coming up. Don’t go away,” Drew said, starting to laugh as the contestant walked over and bumped into him.

Based on the footage, it appears there was a handshake between the contestant and Drew, but it was a bit before the game officially ended and the commercial break music was playing.

Rachel began TPIR as one of Barker’s Beauties and had an infamous crash

Rachel, 42, has the longest tenure of The Price Is Right’s current models, having worked with the late, great Bob Barker since June 2003. That was four years before Barker retired, and Drew took over.

One of Rachel’s highlight moments on the show was during Barker’s era when she infamously drove a car onto the stage as the prize but crashed it into the part of the set for the game Lucky Seven.

According to Barker, she was the second model to have done something like this on the show in 32 years, with former model Janice Pennington also having a minor crash on set. Check out the vintage clip below.

Despite that funny incident, she’s become a fan favorite on stage, sometimes solo, or with her co-stars, including Alexis Gaube, Amber Lancaster, Devin Goda, and Manuela Arbelaez.

In addition to working on The Price Is Right, she previously filled in for model Tiffany Coyne on Let’s Make a Deal during Tiffany’s pregnancy. Rachel’s also had cameo or guest roles in TV’s How I Met Your Mother, Scorpion, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

With her length of time on the show and popularity amongst fans, it’s no surprise that contestants would want to meet her as much or more than Drew!