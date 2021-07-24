Virgin River Season 4 cast to start filming: When will Netflix release the series?

Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel Monroe in Netflix hit drama series Virgin River. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube

Virgin River debuted on Netflix in 2019 with ten episodes, and the romantic drama has continued to earn new fans, with its third season premiering in July.

Considering the strong reception for Season 3 of Virgin River, it comes as no surprise that viewers are already looking forward to the fourth season.

According to one of the stars in the series, Virgin River has likely already been renewed for Season 4.

Tim Matheson, who plays the town doctor Vernon Mullins, told Radio Times that filming for the new season will begin “any day now.”

When asked about when filming for the upcoming season will begin, the actor responded with the following: “Well, Netflix is quite quiet about all that – I just hesitate to say anything that they might get upset [about]. “My understanding is that it will be like any day now.”

Meanwhile, Production Weekly noted back in June that filming is allegedly set to begin in late July, which means it could start any day now or possibly already have started.

However, Netflix has not made any official announcement about the series being renewed for a fourth season.

You guys are incredible, 10 days at #1 on @netflix in the US! Thank you to everyone who reached out with kind words. There’s a lot of layers to Brady and I’m having great deal of fun discovering them with you. Very grateful for this amazing cast and crew 🙏🏻 #VirginRiver #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Uqaipfggxp — Benjamin Hollingsworth (@hollingsworthb) July 20, 2021

Virgin River has a relatively low production cost and solid fan base; therefore, a renewal is expected.

An early go-ahead was the case with Netflix series such as Season 2 of Stranger Things and Bridgerton Season 2.

When will Netflix release Virgin River Season 4?

Virgin River has ten episodes each season; therefore, productions for its fourth will likely wrap up in November 2021.

After post-production, it will be at least eight months to a year before Virgin River Season 4 gets a release date.

Did anyone watch the Virgin River? I'm addicted to it. A matter of the heart. And I will have to wait a year for the fourth series. Amazing nature. I can imagine life in this place. And a romantic love story….💞🌊#Netflix #VirginRiverSeason3 pic.twitter.com/OCIkJuKjYW — Nadi 🦋 (@maybenadi02) July 20, 2021

Viewers of the romantic drama should expect the fourth season to come out until around August 2022, but an early 2022 release isn’t out of the picture.

As for an official renewal, Netflix will likely make the official announcement next month or at the end of July.

What to expect in Virgin River Season 4

In Virgin River Season 3, Jack and Mel rekindle their relationship, but the pregnancy news complicates their relationship as she doesn’t know if he’s the father.

Okay #VirginRiver DID NOT just leave us with THAT MANY cliffhangers at the end of Season 3!!! I am shook! 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/2XyexFaxMn — Jasmin Pettie (@jasmin_pettie) July 23, 2021

A young man claims Doc Mullins is his grandfather as he keeps vigil for Hope after her car crash.

Brady is arrested for shooting Jack – but did he do it?

Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney revealed to TVLine that the fourth season would answer all of the cliffhangers in the third season.

However, fans won’t find out who the father of Mel’s baby is until the end of the fourth season.

“You’ll find out by the end of the fourth season,” Tenney told the publication when asked about the pregnancy reveal.

In Season 4 of Virgin River, fans should expect to find out if Hope survives as well as a custody battle between Charmaine and Jack.

All three seasons of Virgin River on Netflix are currently streaming on Netflix globally.