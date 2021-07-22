Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge on the set of Virgin River. Pic credit: Netflix

Since the end of Season 2 of Virgin River, we have been burning to know who shot Jack Sheridan, and while the character doesn’t yet remember, Martin Henderson, the actor who plays him, has revealed that he knows the answer…but is remaining mum.

His former U.S. Marine buddy Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) was arrested as the culprit in what we suspect is a frame job. So, who shot Jack?

“I know,” he recently confessed to EW. “And the fact that I know makes me feel like the audience is going to find out.” He said that the writers toyed with the idea of revealing the culprit in season 3.

“There were drafts where we were going to actually get a little more information, and you would find more out,” he explains of the popular Netflix show. “But for a bunch of reasons, they decided to extend that. So that can be dragged out a little bit.

Henderson also says that how this further complicates the Charmaine-Jack-Mel triangle; considering Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) is pregnant with twins (presumably that are his) and newly married to a man who has made it abundantly clear that he wants Jack out of the lives of all members of his new family.

Martin Henderson doesn’t Jack will catch a break

Henderson hopes that in a potential Season 4, Jack would have, “Just an easier time, but I don’t think he’s going to get it,” he says. “It might be wishful thinking. It’s fun playing this character, but damn, I’d love to give him a break.”

While all of us romantics went weak in the knees when Jack decides to propose and declares he is “all-in” with Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) huge pregnancy reveal; she is pregnant, but the baby may not be Jack’s, all is not smooth sailing for these lovers.

How does Henderson think Jack will take this test of their relationship? “It’s obviously going to be a tough pill to swallow,” he says, “because initially there’s going to be this mystery around who the father is.”

“So, Jack’s asked to follow through on this commitment with this giant question mark, and I imagine all of the feelings that go along with the potential of her carrying someone else’s child, but also the rationale that went into that decision and how that makes him feel,” he says. “There’s clearly going to be some damage control there that they’re going to have to navigate.”

For Henderson, his kinship to Jack, and how he remains true to the essence of what novelist Robyn Carr created in her novels, “is that I feel this is a man who I think has a huge amount of integrity. I think that’s something really appealing about playing the character, particularly in this day and age where we’re so fascinated by the antihero and darkness seems to dominate a lot of the content.”

He believes that the growing appeal of the show, particularly Jack and Mel, “is that they are essentially very good people who have a lot of integrity and believe in doing the right thing. I believe that their values are good. But, like all humans, there’s a degree of brokenness and vulnerability that we can relate to.”

Alexandra Breckenridge discussed affection for Mel character

Breckenridge says her affection for Mel, and the other characters, is quite broad, and she is certainly appreciative of the devoted fans who are already pining for Season 4.

Overall, she sees the show as being “beautiful and comforting even though you’re watching some real emotional moments. You are watching Mel get this second chance and watching her develop her feelings.”

She adds that “After all, how many people live in small towns and fall in love with the cute guy that owns the bar that revamps this lovely cabin for them? It’s the perfect escapism show, and it’s all just very romantic.”

Virgin River Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.