‘Tell me where your heart is’ on Virgin River: Details about the title song for the Netflix series

“Tell me where your heart is” happens to be a familiar refrain to Virgin River fans.

The line from the song has trended on recent internet searches as viewers continue through Season 2 of the Netflix series.

Apparently, not everyone knows the actual name of the theme song they hear during Season 2 of Virgin River. Nor do they know who sings this romantic tune.

Well, here’s the answer!

The song is sung by Charlotte OC and is found on the album Careless People.

The name of the haunting tune heard on Virgin River that contains “tell me where your heart is” in the chorus is Where It Stays.

Who is Charlotte OC?

For those not acquainted with her music, Charlotte OC was born Charlotte Mary O’Connor.

She is a British singer-songwriter from Blackburn, England, according to All Music.

A guitar player since age 15, Charlotte signed with Columbia Records three years later at the end of 2008.

She recorded for the label but the album was never manufactured or distributed and Columbia ultimately dropped her.

During time away from music, the young talent worked in her mother’s salon.

Then, she tried again, this time with the Stranger label.

Going forward, Charlotte’s music was moodier than her younger efforts as she added in R&B moments and electronic elements.

Her Colour My Heart EP recorded with Tim Anderson made way for Charlotte OC to then move on to Harvest/Polydor and two more EPs called Strange and Burning.

In 2017, the singer/songwriter finally burst forth with her album.

Careless People is not only home to Where It Stays but also to the popular songs called Blackout and Darkest Hour.

The line “Tell me where your heart is”and its counterpart lyrics on Where It Stays turn out to be the ideal way for Virgin River fans to conceptualize what is happening between Mel (Alexandra Breckinridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson). Despite all odds, the pair have fallen in love, admitting that is so during Season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

Genius has supplied the lyrics to Where It Stays by Charlotte OC, as follows:

[Verse 1]

I never knew I would cry when I heard your name

And now I’m running to your heart ’cause I feel the pain

We found the devil in our love, we found the way

Why do I feel like you’re with me everywhere I lay?

[Chorus]

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

[Verse 2]

It feels like a ghost is walking on my grave

If only you knew how long I’d wait

It makes me really angry when you can’t relate

Makes me feel like you’re living and I’m awake

[Chorus]

So tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

[Bridge]

Oh oh oh oh eh

Woah yeah, oh oh oh oh eh

When we’re not together, I’m so afraid

When we’re not together, I’m so afraid

[Chorus]

So tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Oh, tell me where your heart is, tell me where you keep it, tell me where it stays

Virgin River Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.