Virgin River Season 3 release date revealed by Netflix

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River. Pic Credit: Netflix

Virgin River fans are over the moon at the news that Season 3 of Virgin River will premiere this summer on Friday, July 9, and answer many looming questions that piqued our interest at the end of last season.

According to a Netflix announcement, the 10-episode Virgin River Season 3 has “even more drama in store for our beloved characters. The highlights include: a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, and a new romance, in a twist-packed season that’ll keep fans on the edge of their seats.”

The show is about an endearing, but often meddlesome remote Northern California town called Virgin River, that provides a great escape from their lives.

Viewers are ready to find out answers to cliffhangers

Among the many cliffhangers from Season 2 that viewers hope to have resolved is: Who shot Jack, who was found bleeding out in his bar of an apparent gunshot wound? Did Jack survive the injuries? How does Hope react to Doc’s health news that was pre-empted by a surprise re-engagement party? What is going to happen with the Mel-Jack-Charmaine romantic triangle?

Virgin River is about nurse practitioner and midwife Melinda “Mel” Monroe, (Alexandra Breckenridge), who flees Los Angeles after the death of her young husband, and other great loss. Breckenridge is known for playing Kevin’s first love and ex-wife Sophie in This is Us and starred in the recent Hallmark movie, Love in Store.

Expecting to lose herself in work assisting Vernon “Doc: Mullins (Tim Matheson), who has his own quirky romantic life with Hope McCrea (Annette O’Toole). Mel unexpectedly falls in love with the owner of a local bar, Jack (Martin Henderson,) as well as many of the townspeople.

A complicated love triangle ensues when Jack’s ex-girlfriend Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) becomes pregnant with twins and Mel abruptly leaves. In Season 2, Mel returns to Virgin River and Doc’s clinic, and begins to deal with her past, while helping to treat a bed-ridden Charmaine.

The top-notch ensemble cast includes Breckenridge, Henderson, Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Annette O’Toole, and Chase Petriw.

Based on the books by Robyn Carr, Season 1 of Virgin River first streamed on Netflix on Dec. 6, 2019, but picked up major popularity in March 2020, and became a fan favorite, while people were home during the pandemic lockdown. Season 2 began streaming on November 27, 2020, and fans around the world have been impatiently waiting for Season 3.

Why fans love the coziness and beauty of Virgin River

While no one can predict the success of a new show, Breckenridge said when she saw the final product she realized “it’s a show to keep you entertained but cozy and give you really a beautiful, relaxing experience.”

In addition to an appealing cast of meddlesome small-town folks, Henderson hears from fans that they appreciate the love story and so much more. “They like the look of the show, the coziness, warmth and romance to the scenery. Vancouver offers a huge number of options with the mountains, rivers, and the ocean. There’s a lot of natural beauty here that we try really hard to showcase. “

Virgin River Showrunner/writer Sue Tenney has described the Netflix series, and the books on which it is based, as both “realistic and aspirational,” and as a result all of the pain in the show, and the books, connects with the viewers.

“Our show touches you in a personal way,” she says, “and makes you want to hug the people you love a little harder, appreciate what you have, and try to live in the present.”

Season 3 of the Netflix series Virgin River will stream on Friday, July 9.