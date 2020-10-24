This Is Us Season 5 sneak peek: Kevin shows up on Kate and Toby’s lawn with shocking news

This happens during a 15-second clip in which Kate and Toby appear to be happy yet curious. Take a look below:

Then, Kevin takes his mask off to talk, saying he needs to share “some really big news” that he believes is not “Zoom-appropriate.”

“I’m standing in the middle of the lawn, Kate,” he states after he does what he is told.

Although his sister seems good with her brother’s visit during the pandemic, she does ask him to back far away from the stoop where she is standing as a careful social distancing practice.

A doozy of a sneak peek just turned up from the Peacock Network. As the video starts, Kevin (Justin Hartly) approaches Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) front door while wearing a black mask over his nose and mouth.

This Is Us returns to NBC on October 27. In anticipation, a spoiler clip has been released ahead of the long-awaited, two-hour premiere.

The anticipation gets to Toby’s unique sense of humor as Kevin’s sister’s husband guesses about the reason for Kevin’s appearance at their home while they are self-quarantined.

Toby gets laughs on This Is Us Season 5 premiere

Toby asks if his actor brother-in-law is the new Batman or if he is actually starting his own tequila company.

Then he makes a joke that accidentally hits home. He asks if Kevin has “knocked somebody up.”

Kate laughs, but that laugh is cut short after Kevin reveals his answer.

During the short This Is Us premiere clip, Madison (Caitlin Thompson) emerges from a car parked in front of the house.

Toby seems confused and asks anyone who will answer why Madison is there, referring to the woman who is now present in the third person.

Standing with Madison, Kevin reveals that the two of them are going to be parents – and to twins no less.

At first, Kate is not as much excited as she is concerned. After all, Madison is her best friend and she had not previously been in a relationship with Kevin, yet there she is standing on her front lawn looking slightly pregnant with her brother’s children.

Air hugs are in order after the huge This Is Us news

A “massive air hug” is offered after Kate answers Kevin’s question about how she is feeling after hearing the news. Even though all in attendance give the pregnant lady’s BFF what she wants, plenty of words are left unsaid.

Along with their reaction to Kevin’s confession, as he and Madison socially distance from Kate and Toby during the back-to-back episodes, a host of other matters come up during the Season 5 premiere.

One highly anticipated storyline that continues during the fresh, two hours of episodes debuting on October 27, is a follow-up to the tragic rift that occurred between Kevin and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) at the end of Season 4.

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.