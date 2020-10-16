This Is Us Season 5 spoilers showcase a Pearson family showdown

This Is Us fans, get ready. A juicy two-hour premiere awaits for Season 5 and is set to air on October 27. Apparently, a lot of drama is about to happen within the Pearson family when the popular primetime series returns to NBC.

The Peacock network spilled some secrets about what’s to come in a newly released spoiler video.

A cast montage at the beginning of the clip has Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) voice-over stating, “I think it’s time to start a new chapter.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

At that point, quick snippets featuring the Big Three appear.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) blows out the candles on his 40th birthday cake, Kevin (Justin Hartley) walks at a fast clip while wearing a face mask covering his nose and mouth (obviously following specified precautions as the world and the show face the COVID-19 pandemic), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) heartily laughs at something funny Toby (Chris Sullivan) apparently said to her.

Is Madison pregnant with twins on This Is Us?

Also during those first few seconds, Kevin is seen rubbing Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) very pregnant belly which is to be expected since — surprise — she is apparently expecting twins.

Read More This Is Us star Justin Hartley talks fan theories about Kevin’s fiancée

At that point, the 30-second preview turns tense as Randall and Kevin face off in a pointed scene from the This Is Us Season 4 finale.

They had been at extreme odds after Randall let Kevin know that he had actually convinced their mom to take part in an Alzheimer’s clinical trial. That happened not long after the Pearson family matriarch learned she was suffering from the devastating disease.

Kevin became extremely angry about this development that meant their sick mother would be moving to St. Louis.

“The worst thing that ever happened to me is the day they brought you home,” that Pearson brother pointedly tells the other in the spoiler video.

The Pearson family deserves a do-over

A series of large text graphics appear in between scenes that proclaim, “Every family deserves a new beginning.”

Following another Pearson-dominated montage, Kevin is shown as he opens the door to the family cabin. Outside, Randall appears.

Will a showdown begin?

That question remains unanswered because the This Is Us promo ends, causing avid viewers to wonder what is to come on the hit show when the premiere airs in less than two weeks.

On October 14, Mandy Moore shared the new teaser on her Instagram account. Along with the video, she wrote a telling caption, saying “new season, new beginnings, new clues.”

Adding to that, This is Us creator Dan Fogelman spoke to People about what to expect from Season 5.

“I’m very excited about, especially with where the world is right now, the uplift, and I would call [a] kind of rebirth and a lot of new beginnings… birth and rebirth would be a big thematic part of next season,” Fogelman told the source.

More of what to expect on This Is Us Season 5

As for more hints about what’s to come?

Sterling K. Brown let Good Housekeeping know a few tidbits. Among them, the actor who plays Randall snitched to the source, saying “We will be addressing COVID, we will be addressing Black Lives Matter, and we’re still maintaining the fabric of our show.”

Meanwhile, the show’s creator promised People that “something big” will happen in the This Is Us premiere.

Stay tuned.

This Is Us Season 5 premieres on October 27 on NBC.