The Witcher: Rochelle Rose rumored to have joined the Season 3 cast line-up

With Season 2 of The Witcher already watched (and in staggering amounts), fans are now eager to learn more about what to expect in Season 3 of Netflix’s epic fantasy series.

Currently, there have been a bunch of officially confirmed actors joining the cast line-up for the next installment.

Most recently, the network confirmed four new cast members. Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin have all signed on for The Witcher.

Now, it is rumored another will be joining the line-up.

Rochelle Rose rumored to be in Season 3 of The Witcher

According to The Witcher fansite, Redanian Intelligence, Rochelle Rose has also signed up for the TV show. Per IMDb, Rose has previously starred in Death in Paradise, Ear for Eye, and Boxing Day.

Redanian Intelligence often posts casting rumors and other news pertaining to The Witcher. While many of the announcements are unsubstantiated thanks to anonymous sources, the outlet does regularly get things right.

So, according to one of their sources, Rochelle Rose has already joined the Season 3 line-up and has potentially been spotted on set as filming is officially underway.

The outlet also believes that a previous casting announcement for “Maida Vale” is the code name used in place of Rose’s actual character in Season 3 of The Witcher.

Who will Rochelle Rose Play?

According to Redanian Intelligence, Rose is set to play a character called Margarita Laux-Antille.

If the previous information regarding Maida Vale is correct, Margarita is “plus-sized and powerful, she is a member of a particular group of women you don’t want to cross. Vivacious and self-confident, she’s sure to be a match for anyone she meets in The Witcher.”

For those watching only the TV version of The Witcher, this gives very little by way of information regarding her role in Season 3.

However, for those who read the books, it is an entirely different thing altogether.

If this casting announcement is correct, then the books by Andrzej Sapkowski give up plenty of secrets regarding this character. So, for those who don’t want any potential spoilers from that books, look away now.

Margarita Laux-Antille is a sorceress — and a powerful one at that. So powerful, in fact, that she ends up replacing Tissaia de Vries (portrayed by MyAnna Buring in the TV series) as the rector of Aretuza.

If this is the case in Netflix’s adaptation, it gives a significant clue as to what will happen to Tissaia in Season 3 of The Witcher.

Of course, all of this is currently speculation and viewers will likely have to wait for the official word regarding Rose’s casting in regard to this character.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.