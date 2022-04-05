The Witcher Season 3: Netflix officially confirms filming is underway

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

A week after it was reported that filming was now underway on Season 3 of The Witcher, Netflix has officially confirmed the exciting news.

Ever since Season 2 of The Witcher dropped last December, viewers who binged on the TV show in a matter of days have already turned to what to expect next.

At the end of Season 2, Ciri (Freya Allan) had met the Wild Hunt, and now, looking forward to Season 3, fans want to know more.

Season 3 of The Witcher is currently in production

The Witcher fansite, Redanian Intelligence, originally reported that filming vans had been sighted at Kranjska Gora, which is in Slovenia.

Geralt of Rivia star, Henry Cavill, had also pretty much confirmed the news as well on his Instagram account when he posted pictures from the region.

He also shared images of the new horse that took over the role of Roach in Season 2.

However, Netflix has now officially confirmed production is underway by sharing an image on their social media accounts for The Witcher.

“Our family is back together again,” The Witcher Twitter account wrote in the caption. “#TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production!”

The snap showed Anya Chalotra (who portrays Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan, and Henry Cavill all sitting in chairs and in full costume as they chatted among themselves.

In front of them, a gorgeous snowy landscape is on display.

The production crew is off to one side, and a horse can be seen standing at the edge of what appears to be a frozen lake.

Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rlBl0j3lT1 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022

New synopsis for Season 3 of The Witcher is released

Netflix has also released a new synopsis for Season 3 of The Witcher, which can be viewed below.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Many viewers are interested in learning more about the Wild Hunt, and while it isn’t mentioned directly in the synopsis, it appears that this might happen when Ciri is at Aretuza.

In addition to this, it has been confirmed that the Wild hunt characters will get backstories in Season 3.

As to when Season 3 of The Witcher will drop? With filming only just underway, it is certain we will not be watching Season 3 anytime soon.

And currently, Netflix has not released a premiere date.

However, considering Seasons 1 and 2 dropped in December, many fans are looking forward to expecting Season 3 to drop around this time as well.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.