The Witcher: Netflix announces four new cast members for Season 3

Now that production is officially underway for Season 3 of The Witcher, it appears Netflix is eager to tease fans even further with what to expect in the next installment of the hugely successful epic fantasy series.

Season 3 of The Witcher will see the introduction of The Wild Hunt, a group of characters first introduced when Ciri (Freya Allan) opened a portal in Season 2.

Along with this, viewers will see Ciri travel to Aretuza with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) in order to further her magical training.

Now, Netflix has announced four new actors — and the characters they will play — when The Witcher returns.

New cast announcement for The Witcher

Robbie Amell (Upload), Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings), Hugh Skinner (Fleabag), and Christelle Elwin (Half Bad), have all signed on for Season 3 of The Witcher, according to The Hollywood Reporter,

According to the official press release from Netflix, Robbie Amell will play a character called Gallatin.

He is described as a “born fighter” and a leader of the guerrilla Scoia’tael, who are fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Gallatin will also come into conflict with Francesca (Mecia Simson) thanks to his loyalty to his people.

Meng’er Zhang will play Milva, a talented human huntress who has been adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest. She is described as having a “stone-cold aptitude for survival.”

Hugh Skinner will portray Prince Radovid, who is the younger brother of King Vizimir. Netflix describes Radovid as a “royal playboy” but this character will find himself inside the Redanian Intelligence and tasked with having to make clear-thinking decisions regarding politics.

Finally, Christelle Elwin will play a character called Mistle. She is a member of a group called The Rats and these “misfit teenagers” are adept at stealing from the rich for their own gain.

Mistle is out for revenge but a chance encounter will suddenly “change everything” about the street-hardened character.

Further clues for what to expect in Season 3

The details regarding these four cast announcements give viewers further information on what to expect in Season 3 of The Witcher.

Already, viewers have been introduced to the Redanian Intelligence thanks to the introduction of Dijkstra (Graham McTavish). He heads this group and it appears that Prince Radovid will somehow come under his instruction.

In the game version of The Witcher, Radovid is actually the son of King Vizimir and the one responsible for blinding Philippa Eilhart. It is possible these two characters are one and the same but viewers will likely have to wait until Season 3 of The Witcher drops to find out for certain.

Along with this, it appears Season 3 will return to Brokilon Forest, a place that Ciri first visited in Season 1 of The Witcher.

It also appears that the intrigues of Francesa and the elves will continue into the next season. Season 2 saw the introduction of Francesca and it has already been confirmed that this character will get more airtime in Season 3.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.