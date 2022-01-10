The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to have a Jaskier cameo

Joey Batey stars as Jaskier in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to tell the original story of the Conjuncture of the Spheres, a topic that was touched on considerably in Season 2 of The Witcher.

According to the synopsis, the timeline for Blood Origin is set some 1,200 years prior to the events currently unfolding in The Witcher. This has led to many fans assuming that no familiar faces will appear in the new limited series.

However, it seems that is not the case.

And, surprisingly, it is one of the few humans in the show that will show their face in Blood Origin.

Jaskier is set to appear in The Witcher: Blood Origin

According to Redanian Intelligence, Jaskier (Joey Batey) is set to feature in Blood Origin.

As yet, there does not seem to be an official announcement from Netflix regarding this news. However, Redanian Intelligence is a fansite dedicated to all things pertaining to The Witcher universe and has uncovered some absolute gems in the past ahead of the official announcements.

The outlet first broke the news back in October of last year. At the time, they only detailed the fact that Jaskier would somehow appear and gave a brief suggestion as to how his appearance could play out.

Joey Batey stars as Jaskier, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Here’s how Jaskier could logically appear in Blood Origin

While some fans have a theory that Jaskier is actually immortal, his appearance is set to be more human in origin when he shows up in Blood Origin.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Previously, it was stated that Jaskier would appear as a narrator in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which certainly makes sense.

Jaskier is a bard and his job is to tell a good story, usually via song. So, perhaps this could also happen in Blood Origin.

Now, Redanian Intelligence has revealed more about how this could play out when the limited series drops to Netflix sometime in 2022.

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Sophia Brown as Éile, and Michelle Yeoh as Scian, as seen in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

According to them, Jaskier will be spinning a tale about the Conjuncture of the Spheres and will be interrupted with the “real” story.

“Jaskier is in his natural habitat: a tavern. There, in front of a crowd, he starts telling (or singing) this old tale that is supposed to be Blood Origin, but he is interrupted by an elf. The elf corrects him and says this isn’t how it happened.”

This makes perfect sense as Jaskier’s tendency to enhance his stories has already been touched upon several times in both seasons of The Witcher. It would also give the network a way of working the character into the spinoff series in a believable way as well as setting the scene for what is to come.

As of yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin but it is set to air in 2022.