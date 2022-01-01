The Witcher: Joey Batey addresses fan theory that Jaskier is immortal

Joey Batey stars as Jaskier in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Season 1 of The Witcher had a series of timelines that unfolded together on the screen but were actually spread out over various points in time.

Because of this, viewers got to see all the important stuff like the fall of Cintra, which led to Geralt (Henry Cavill) becoming the protector of Ciri (Freya Allan), how Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) became a mage, and how she and Geralt first met.

Along with these storylines, the human bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey) was also introduced.

And, because of the varied timelines, it got many fans wondering if maybe the character was not human, rather some sort of immortal creature since he didn’t seem to age over the entirety of Season 1 and then into Season 2.

Is Jaskier immortal?

In Season 1 of The Witcher, Jaskier is shown alongside Geralt as he kills monsters and meets with Yennefer of Vengerberg. Then, in Season 2, Jaskier is particularly salty at the witcher after being dumped by him.

Thanks to this, it looks like Jaskier has been alive for much longer than the span of a normal human life span. This spurred suggestions among fans that Jaskier was immortal, or, at least, part elf.

However, as Digital Spy points out, all of this occurred in a relatively short period of time.

In fact, the section where Jaskier is involved only spans some 20 years of The Witcher’s timeline.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Joey Batey as Jaskier, as seen in Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

Joey Batey addresses Jaskier’s apparent logevity

When questioned recently about Jaskier’s apparent youthful appearance, even 20 years on from meeting Geralt, the actor who portrays the bard had the following to say.

“OK, off the record, he’s immortal. No, no, no,” Joey Batey said, indicating that his character was, actually, of the long-living variety.

However, he did elaborate further.

“To this question, I will always say there’s one quote in the book when someone’s describing Jaskier: he’s pushing 40, he looks 30, he thinks he’s 20, and he acts like he’s 10. And that pretty much sums him up.”

Batey’s explanation certainly goes a long way to explaining why Jaskier hasn’t changed much over the years. And, as Digital Spy points out, recent social media challenges relating to users sharing two photos of themselves ten years apart certainly have shown how little a human can change over the span of a decade.

Batey then decided to muddy the waters further.

“And if you look at photos of me from 10, 15 years ago, I haven’t changed. I have a child’s face anyway. In terms of immortality, no comment. But we all know it?” he joked, this time insinuating that he himself might be immortal.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.