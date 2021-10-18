The Walking Dead: World Beyond just snuck in a character from The Walking Dead first mentioned by Eugene

Josh McDermitt stars as Eugene Porter, as seen in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 8. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

If you weren’t paying attention to last Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, you might have missed the quick reference to a character first introduced in AMC’s original zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead.

Already, it is known that at least one other Walking Dead character is set to appear in Season 2 of World Beyond.

Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), also known as Anne, first appeared in The Walking Dead. Her super-secretive group, the Civic Republic Military (also known as CRM) has also featured in The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and World Beyond.

She is confirmed as making an appearance in World Beyond but has not yet shown her face in Season 2.

Along with this, there is also the possibility that Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) could get mentioned in World Beyond thanks to their ties to both the CRM and, potentially for Michonne, the artistic group that Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Elton (Nicholas Cantu) are currently staying with.

But, Episode 3 may have just revealed another Walking Dead connection, this time linked to Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt).

Eugene first mentioned this character

Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) is now attending school at a Civic Republic Research Facility in Ithaca, New York. In Episode 3, viewers saw her in a lesson headed by Dr. T. Brooks Ellis (Allan Edwards).

While this may not have seemed like such a big deal, as Digital Spy points out, Dr. Ellis was first mentioned by Eugene in The Walking Dead.

Previously, Eugene cited this character as one of the people he was working with in order to rid the world of the undead. At the time, he had used this as a way to get Abraham’s (Michael Cudlitz) group to protect him as they traveled to Washington, D.C.

Of course, this was just a huge lie told by Eugene as a way to have others protect him from walkers since he knew he did not yet possess the skills to protect himself.

As Comic Book points out, Eugene told others that he was a part of a “10-person team at the Human Genome Project to weaponize diseases to fight weaponized diseases.”

He also revealed further details regarding his involvement with Dr. Ellis in Season 5 of The Walking Dead.

“The smartest man I ever met happened to love my hair. My old boss, T. Brooks Ellis, the director of the Human Genome Project. He said my hair made me look like, and I quote, ‘a fun guy.'”

Eugene’s lies were eventually found out and it seemed like that was the end of that as Eugene went on to become a valuable member of the group and various communities along the way. However, it seems there may have been some truth to what he said after all since this character has now turned up in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Allan Edwards stars as Dr. Ellis, as seen in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC

Who is Dr T Brooks Ellis?

From The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as well as what Eugene has revealed about this character, Dr. Ellis is actually a very important scientist and not just a figment of Eugene’s imagination.

He was introduced in World Beyond as a scientist who now teaches promising students at the CRM facility.

Eugene also stated that Dr. Ellis was a member of the Human Genome Project and this was shown in Episode 3 as the scientist stood at the front of the class in front of a poster for the Human Genome Project.

With his credentials, Dr. Ellis could potentially be someone who could finally find out a cure for the zombie virus but viewers will have to tune into future episodes of World Beyond in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.