The Walking Dead: World Beyond theory: New images suggest Michonne could appear in Season 2

Jelani Alladin as Will, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Nico Tortorella as Felix, as seen in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Chip Jackson

For a while now, there has been some talk about familiar faces turning up in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Now, new images released tease fans with the prospect of Michonne (Danai Gurira) making an appearance.

Already, it has been confirmed that Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) will definitely return to the Walking Dead universe in the next installment of World Beyond. However, she was always a devout member of the group featured in this series called the Civic Republic Military (CRM).

Along with her arrival, fans have been eagerly debating whether or not that will mean that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will also show up. After all, Jadis was the one that rescued him.

However, it has been confirmed by AMC that it is unlikely for Rick to make an appearance in Season 2 of World Beyond. However, no such confirmation has been made about Michonne yet.

A new group appears in Season 2 images

AMC has just released a series of new images for The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Among the shots, there are three images that stand out. And, as Fansided points out, these images look likely to be a new group introduced in Season 2.

The images show Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella), and Will (Jelani Alladin) traveling with this group. They have horsedrawn carriages, which seems to be the staple this far into the zombie apocalypse.

However, there is also a very similar vibe going on that has reminded fans of the two people Michonne helped at the very end of her final episode in Season 10.

Aliyah Royale as Iris, Jelani Alladin as Will, Nico Tortorella as Felix, as seen in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Chip Jackson

Those two characters were wearing cowhides as jackets and the new group do not seem to be wearing such items. However, there is definitely a cowhide being used on the seat of the carriage that is identical to the ones seen on the characters Michonne helped.

From that episode of The Walking Dead, it was revealed that this group was quite big. At the time, some people even wondered if they were an offshoot of the Pioneers, that featured in Fear the Walking Dead.

However, that group came and went and there was no mention of Michonne at all.

Now, if this group is the same one seen in The Walking Dead, it is possible that Michonne could turn up at some point in Season 2 of World Beyond.

Breeda Wool as Aiden, Andrew Bachelor as Bailey, and Danai Gurira as Michonne, as seen in Episode 13 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Will Michonne still be with this group?

As yet, there has been no official word from AMC regarding whether or not Michonne will appear in World Beyond. What is known is that she could feature in the Rick Grimes movies already in production by AMC.

When asked back in March of last year, the series chief content officer, Scott Gimple, told The Hollywood Reporter that there was definitely a chance Michonne could appear in the movies.

“Is it fair to assume? It’s definitely fair to assume that. There might even be her own story along the way. Some of it has to do with the way we’re playing around with the story right now. There’s this whole new story strand opened up with her departure.”

However, with these new images emerging, the potential is there that Michonne’s story will be explored further in The Walking Dead: World Beyond before moving on to the movies.

Jelani Alladin as Will, as seen in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Chip Jackson

Of course, Michonne might not actually appear in the flesh for this. Mention could be made in passing regarding her character by others but this would make little sense in the context as none of the characters in this series, save Jadis, actually know Michonne.

This means that viewers will likely have to wait until World Beyond airs to find out for certain if Michonne features and if she and Rick will be reunited.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on October 3, 2021, on AMC.