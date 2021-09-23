The Walking Dead: World Beyond co-creator dishes the dirt on Jadis and what happened after she rescued Rick

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC

A new trailer for AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond gave a startling reveal. At the very end of the clip, a short tease of the return of Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) was shown (along with a dramatic new haircut).

Now, the series co-creator Matt Negrete has teased fans with a bunch of new stuff relating to what they can expect to see when Season 2 of TWD: World Beyond drops on October 3.

Jadis will return as a distinguished member of CRM

Jadis was revealed to be a member of the Civic Republic Military, also known as the CRM group, which features heavily in TWD: World Beyond. She scooped in and had Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) rescued from certain death in Episode 5 of Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Since then, there has not been a single sighting of either Rick or Jadis, who also goes by the name Anne.

In Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) final episode in Season 10, it was revealed to her that Rick was still alive and she went searching for him.

Now, with the new trailer for World beyond, this is the first actual sighting of either of these characters, meaning it is likely that further details of Rick’s story might come to light in Season 2.

Danai Gurira stars as Michonne in Episode 13 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eliza Morse

However, before Negrete got to that in his interview with Entertainment Weekly, he gave viewers a deep-dive into what to expect regarding Jadis’ character when she shows up in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

“She’s wearing that CRM uniform,” he says, indicating that she is still very much a member of the CRM.

“And it’s also got a very interesting, decorative rope to it that we haven’t seen on a CRM uniform before. So it’s possible she’s a different part of the CRM, and we might be revealing more about that.”

With this news, it is possible that Jadis has managed to climb the ladder in regard to ranking within the CRM group. However, as yet, it is unclear just what this will all mean until Season 2 airs next month.

Andrew Lincoln stars as Rick Grimes in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 9. Pic credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

Rick’s story will be touched on

Along with the return of Jadis, Negrete also revealed that the past six years of her life will be touched on. This means that Rick’s story will also likely be mentioned in some capacity.

“We’re not going to ignore those six years that passed in between her leaving that show and coming onto this show,” Negrete revealed.

“She will be talking a bit about what happened to her after she climbed on that helicopter with Rick. And I do think, from a Walking Dead fan perspective, that’s going to be very intriguing for a lot of people watching.”

Already, it has been revealed that it is highly unlikely that Rick himself will appear in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. So viewers will just have to be content with the mention of him until the release of the Rick Grimes movies already greenlit by AMC is released.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on October 3, 2021, on AMC.