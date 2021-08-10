Here’s why The Walking Dead movie is taking so long

Andrew Lincoln stars as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Victoria Will

Ever since the news dropped of a trilogy of movies delving into Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) from AMC’s The Walking Dead, fans have been desperate to learn more. Unfortunately, though, there has been very little to report.

Initially billed as three movies, as time has progressed, it isn’t even certain anymore if this is still true as the news usually relates to the script for the first movie alone.

However, it is known that a least one movie will delve into what happened to Rick after he was rescued by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) in Season 9 of The Walking Dead and taken to safety via helicopter by the group that she belonged to called the Civic Republic Militia, or CRM.

This group has been featured in not only The Walking Dead, but the limited-run series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead. In fact, with recent events in the Season 6 finale for Fear, some fans suspect that characters from The Walking Dead or World Beyond could crossover into Season 7 of Fear.

The Walking Dead movie is going ahead

While some fans speculate as to whether or not the Rick Grimes movie/s will go ahead, the series executive producer Gale Anne Hurd recently addressed the issue, according to Variety.

While there is still no official confirmation on the trilogy of movies, she did make comments on why the first Walking Dead movie it was taking so long to arrive, considering the news first broke in 2018.

“When the series itself has such a large scope, you have to make sure that the scope of the film matches the demands of a theatrical audience, but also continues with the nuanced characters that people come to expect from the TV series. That’s why.”

In addition to this, the movies have been in development during the current global coronavirus pandemic, which has likely added extra time to all aspects of the production to date.

As Digital Spy points out, Hurd’s comments mirror those of fellow executive producer, Greg Nicotero, who spoke on the matter back in July.

At the time, he noted that there had been various versions of the script and a filming date had not yet been set.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, as seen in Episode 5 of Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

What will The Walking Dead movies be about?

Along with Rick’s story and his involvement with the CRM after being rescued by Jadis, very little else can be gleaned regarding the storyline.

However, there has been added speculation that Rick’s girlfriend, Michonne (Danai Gurira) might also get a movie that centers on her story.

This has arisen due to the fact that Gurira left the franchise in Season 10 after discovering Rick’s boots. She told Rick’s daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming), that she was going to search for the truth, and this might potentially be explored further in a movie.

As yet, a release date has not been set for The Walking Dead movie, which is set to air in AMC theaters.