Jadis makes her first appearance in The Walking Dead: World Beyond trailer

Ever since the blending of worlds between the shows of The Walking Dead universe became a thing, viewers have been speculating over potential crossovers. Now, AMC has not only confirmed a new crossover but provided a new trailer detailing it.

The Civic Republic Military (or CRM group) is a secretive group that has shown up in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead before being the main focus of another spinoff series for AMC called The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

For a while, the network has been promising that some familiar faces might turn up in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which premieres on October 3. And now, the first official announcement has been made regarding who will show up.

Pollyanna McIntosh joins the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond

According to Den of Geek, AMC announced last week that Polyanna McIntosh would be joining the Season 2 cast for World Beyond.

Fans of The Walking Dead will know this character as both Jadis and Anne. Jadis was the name she originally gave when in contact with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) but later revealed her real name as being Anne.

She was the first real introduction to the CRM group and has since disappeared with them again — taking a gravely injured Rick along with her to save his life.

While AMC has already stated that Rick will not likely show up in the spinoff series, it was predicted by many fans that Jadis would make an appearance in Season 2.

The Walking Dead’s chief content officer, Scott Gimple, released the following statement regarding Jadis’ return.

“We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we’re excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe. In our story, years have passed — we’ll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that’s seen throughout all three series. We can’t wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU [The Walking Dead universe].”

This gives viewers a tantalizing clue as to what to expect when tuning in to Season 2 of World Beyond — as well as some potentially new information regarding Rick Grimes.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 trailer released

Along with this exciting news, AMC has also released a new trailer for Season 2 of World Beyond.

While most of it details what fans can expect to see regarding the unfinished storylines from Season 1, the clip ends with a very brief introduction of Jadis’ return — along with a funky new haircut.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on October 3, 2021, on AMC.