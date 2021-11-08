The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Here’s everything Jadis just revealed about Rick Grimes in Episode 6

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis, as seen in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

For many fans of The Walking Dead, it has been a long time coming between AMC’s announcement that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) would appear in TWD: World Beyond and when she actually showed up on the screen.

Sure, she made an appearance in Episode 5. However, this was a brief scene that many might have missed entirely as it occurred after the final credits rolled.

Now, in Sunday night’s episode, viewers finally got to find out more about Jadis and her involvement with the Civic Replubic Military (CRM).

In addition to that, she also teased some backstory regarding Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), which is the very reason many fans of the original TV series have been tuning into The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Jadis recscued Rick from certain death

In The Walking Dead, Jadis was a member of a strange junkpile group that hung out in a massive garbage dump. It was here that she was first introduced but, quickly, it was discovered that there was much more to Jadis.

Fans of TWD found out that she was trading people that were classified as either “A” or “B” by the CRM. While the ties were a little unclear, it seemed that Jadis was doing this in return for her own gain or to protect her community.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This is something that has certainly been proven in TWD: World Beyond in relation to communities that rely on the CRM. The Perimeter group is one such community that relies on the CRM for protection as well as to keep the CRM secret from anyone in the area.

In The Walking Dead, Jadis appeared very interested in obtaining people for the CRM and, eventually, she wound up rescuing Rick Grimes from certain death. He was then whisked away via a CRM helicopter and was never heard of again.

Until Episode 6 of World Beyond.

Annet Mahendru as Huck and Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis, as seen in Episode 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

Here’s what we learned about Jadis and Rick

In Sunday night’s episode, Jadis did not mention Rick’s name outright. However, she did give plenty of backstory regarding him in the short scene that she shared with Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick (Annet Mahendru), according to Digital Spy.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it would appear that Huck and Jadis have a long-standing friendship. So, when the pair caught up for a drink, Jadis decided to share with Huck just how she wound up a member of the CRM.

It is here that she speaks of her original community at the junkpile. Known as the Scavengers, but not mentioned by name by Jadis here, she noted how easy it was to set up a community.

“We never talked about what I did to get into the republic six years ago,” Jadis told Huck. “Here’s a tip, wanna create a civilization from scratch in a hurry? Give them their own language. Give them a little theatre to share in. It’ll make that theatre real. It’ll bond them, separate from everyone else.”

While this was a very interesting snippet regarding the backstory for Jadis in The Walking Dead, she then followed up by explaining how she ended up a member of the CRM.

“I love my people, but I lost them because I made the wrong alliances… And after, I had an opportunity and I created a ticket to get into the Civil Republic – I gave the CRM something very valuable.”

While never said outright, it is very likely that Jadis was talking about Rick here. Unfortunately, the character stopped short of revealing Rick’s fate at the CRM.

According to the promo for Episode 7 of TWD: World Beyond, viewers will get to see more of Jadis so, hopefully, there will also be more news regarding Rick on Sunday night.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.