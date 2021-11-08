The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Did Jadis appear in Episode 6?

Annet Mahendru as Huck and Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

Last week’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond gave fans of the original series a very brief tease about Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) return to the franchise.

This character, who also goes by the name of Anne, originally appeared in The Walking Dead, heading a strange group that lived in a rubbish dump.

Using a stilted form of Pidgin English, this group came into contact with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and, eventually, Jadis joined briefly with Rick’s group under what she referred to as her proper name, Anne.

Then, in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Rick was involved in a bridge explosion and Jadis had him whisked away to safety via the Civic Military Republic (CRM) in order to save his life.

According to the timeline for The Walking Dead and World Beyond, Rick’s rescue took place some six years prior to the events currently unfolding in World Beyond, according to Digital Spy.

Now, in Episode 6 of World Beyond, viewers finally get to catch up on what has gone down in those six missing years. Well, kind of.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Did Jadis appear in Episode 6?

It was already confirmed via the trailer for Episode 6 that Jadis would appear in the latest installment of TWD: World beyond. However, there were only two short scenes involving this character.

Firstly, Jadis made herself known to Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick (Annet Mahendru). This gave viewers the knowledge that the pair knew each other and had for quite some time.

Jadis also requested that she and Huck catch up for drinks, indicating that they might even be friends. However, it was the second scene that would have tantalized fans of The Walking Dead the most.

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis and Annet Mahendru as Huck, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

Here, Huck and Jadis did catch up for drinks and Jadis launched right into her backstory, telling Huck about how she wound up with the CRM.

While not mentioned outright in this episode, she was involved with the CRM right around the time that she was the leader of the junkpile group. This was known to fans of The Walking Dead as Jadis had collected people that were categorized into “A’s” and “B’s” for the CRM.

In Sunday night’s episode of World Beyond, Jadis expanded on this and let viewers know that she had certainly been working with the CRM at this point and even discussed how she came to head the group in the dump.

“Here’s a tip, wanna create a civilization from scratch in a hurry?” Jadis said.

“Give them their own language. Give them a little theatre to share in. It’ll make that theatre real. It’ll bond them, separate from everyone else.”

Jadis then went on to say that she had given the CRM something important in order to prove her worth to them. This was most likely Rick that she was talking about and, somehow, by handing him over, this got her foot in the door so that she could become a trusted member of the CRM.

When will Jadis next appear in TWD: World Beyond?

Now that Jadis has finally made her appearance in World Beyond, it looks likely she is set to stay, at least for the next episode or so since she has been tasked by Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) to keep an eye on her daughter, Huck.

Because of this, it seems possible that viewers will learn more about what happened to Rick when The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns on Sunday night.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.