The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Did Jadis appear in Episode 5?

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis/Anna, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC

Ever since AMC announced that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) was to appear in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, it has been a waiting game for fans of the original zombie apocalypse series.

Every week, viewers have tuned into the limited series of World Beyond in order to find out exactly when Jadis (also known as Anne) would make her debut. And now, we are already at the halfway point of the final season and still no sight of this character.

So, did she turn up in this week’s episode? Well, let’s find out.

Did Jadis appear in Episode 5?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond follows the communities that are involved with the secretive Civic Republic Military group (more commonly known as the CRM). Sometimes, this is helpful and people like Indira (Anna Khaja) get beneficial medical assistance.

However, there is also a downside. For example,100,000 people in the Omaha and the Campus Colony were killed in order for the CRM to maintain their secrecy.

From AMC’s original series, The Walking Dead, viewers know that Jadis is a member of the CRM. And, finally, in Episode 5, we got our first sighting of her.

It was a blink and you missed it moment, though.

For those that only watch The Walking Dead, the usual is to watch an episode and turn it off when the credits roll. With World Beyond, things are a little different — and only occasionally.

In a few select episodes, TWD: World Beyond gives out little teaser scenes after the credits have rolled and this is where Jadis appeared.

From this, fans learned that Jadis would now be the person that Dr. Lyla Bellshaw (Natalie Gold) will directly report to during her experimentations. The scene was short but gave viewers a small teaser on Jadis’ role in this season of World Beyond.

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis/Anne and Annet Mahendru as Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC

When will Jadis next appear in TWD: World Beyond?

As to be expected after that extra scene, Jadis will definitely be appearing in the next episode, according to the latest trailer.

It also teases a meeting with her and Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick (Annet Mahendru), both of whom seem to know each other quite well since Jadis tells her to use her first name rather than her official title.

Jadis seems eager to catch up with Huck during her time there but Huck seems a little uneasy about the prospect — and with good reason.

While Huck may be the daughter of the CRM’s leader, Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), she has, in recent times, had conflicted feelings about all that the CRM is up to.

Because of this, she has been helping Hope’s (Alexa Mansour) group as they both struggle to find out the truth of the CRM as well as safely escape their clutches. As to how this will fare remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.