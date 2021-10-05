The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 2 spoilers: Jadis will make her debut

Pollyanna McIntosh will appear as Jadis in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Ever since AMC confirmed that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) would return to the Walking Dead universe in its spinoff limited series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, fans have been eager to see her debut.

The Season 2 premiere aired on Sunday night but gave no hint of the character. However, all that is set to change in Episode 2, titled “Foothold.”

Who is Jadis?

Jadis was first introduced in AMC’s original series, The Walking Dead. She headed a strange group that lived in a rubbish dump. However, over the course of several seasons, her character developed and the introduction of the Civic Republic Military group (or CRM) was also established.

It is known that she is a member of the CRM and the latest trailer for Season 2 revealed a new detail, according to the show’s co-creator Matt Negrete.

While Jadis only appeared for a short time, she was shown to be wearing a slightly different outfit from other CRM members.

“She’s wearing that CRM uniform,” Negrete told Entertainment Weekly.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“And it’s also got a very interesting, decorative rope to it that we haven’t seen on a CRM uniform before. So it’s possible she’s a different part of the CRM, and we might be revealing more about that.”

This super-secretive group is still a relative mystery to many viewers even though The Walking Dead: World Beyond centers on them.

Jadis finally left The Walking Dead when she – with permission from the CRM — rescued Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and flew him to safety. Rick’s story is set to be developed in a trio of movies but, with Jadis set to appear in World Beyond, it is possible fans will find out ahead of time regarding Rick’s fate.

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis, as seen in the Season 2 trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC

Episode 2 trailer for TWD: World Beyond released

Fans were disappointed that Jadis didn’t show up in the Season 2 premiere, although, some suspected the character did actually appear in Episode 1. But, it has been confirmed she will definitely be there for Episode 2.

The latest trailer is only short but features two very brief moments where Jadis appears.

The first shows Jadis standing in a field. She looks concerned and is showing off her latest severe haircut. Later, in the trailer, she is seen getting out of a CRM helicopter with two other men.

As yet, it is unclear exactly how Jadis will feature in the current storyline for World Beyond, which means viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.