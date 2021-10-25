The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Did Jadis appear in Episode 4?

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis, as seen in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Fans of The Walking Dead have been eagerly tuning in every week since The Walking Dead: World Beyond returned in order to catch a glimpse of Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), who has been confirmed as appearing in Season 2.

Ever since the extended trailer dropped for the current season of the spinoff series, viewers have been anticipating the arrival of this character who rescued Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in Season 9 of the original Walking Dead show.

With Jadis being a member of the Civic Republic Military (also known as the CRM), it means that it will only be a matter of time now until she makes her debut in World Beyond.

Did Jadis appear in Episode 4?

Unfortunately, even though the original trailer revealed Jadis would make a return to TWD: World Beyond, so far, she has not appeared in a single episode. Episode 4, which aired on Sunday night and is the latest installment in the TV series, came and went and the character has still not shown her face.

Instead, the series focused on Hope’s (Alexa Mansour) secret trip to visit her sister, Iris (Aliyah Royale), with the help of Jennifer “Huck” Mallick (Annet Mahendru).

Along with this, Silas’ (Hal Cumpston) integration with the new group he has been sent to was also broached.

In the middle of all this, a tentative plan to free Hope and her father, Leopold Bennett (Joe Holt), has also been hatched. According to the trailer for Episode 5, this storyline will feature heavily in the upcoming installment.

When will Jadis appear in TWD: World Beyond?

While the trailer for Episode 5 (titled “Quatervois”) doesn’t give any clue about Jadis’ appearance, the cast listing for The Walking Dead: World beyond on IMDb gives up a vital clue.

Previously, the cast listings for each episode have not included Pollyanna McIntosh, who portrays Jadis.

However, an update has been made and her name now appears among the line-up. This is the only episode that her name appears in so far.

This is exciting news for viewers who have been eager to see Jadis appear. With her arrival, the anticipation is there that an update on Rick might also be imminent.

As yet, though, the newly posted images for Episode 5 do not include any of Jadis.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, McIntosh’s name has been absent from the cast listing so this is a recent development. And, with the change for Episode 5, it is possible that Jadis will appear in other episodes beyond next week’s one as IMDb can sometimes show incomplete listings for a variety of reasons.

In addition, this may also be a ploy by AMC to include the character’s name and she might not even appear on Sunday night.

However, viewers will have to continue to tune into World Beyond or keep their eye on IMDb in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.