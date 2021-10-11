The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 return: Did Jadis appear in Episode 2?

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 9. Pic credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is a character that first appeared in AMC’s original zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead. As a member of the super-secretive — and completely deadly — Civic Republic Military (or CRM for short), viewers have been eager to learn more about her and the group that kept popping up in the series.

Then, when she rescued Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) from certain death, that interest was heightened.

Since then, AMC has been teasing appearances, particularly in the spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead.

Along with this, The Walking Dead: World Beyond deals specifically with the CRM but, so far, the character has not shown up there either.

Did Jadis appear in Episode 2?

AMC has already confirmed via a previous trailer for the Season 2 premiere of TWD: World Beyond that Jadis would definitely be making her appearance this season.

Many fans were expecting Jadis to make her debut in The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Sunday night thanks to a trailer released by AMC.

Unfortunately, that did not end up being the case. While AMC did release a trailer last week for World Beyond, many assumed this would be for the next episode.

A closer look at the clip revealed that it was a trailer for upcoming episodes of World Beyond and many were disappointed when they tuned in on Sunday night hoping to see the return of Jadis.

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis, as she appeared in the Season 2 trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC

When will Jadis appear in TWD: World Beyond?

As yet, all that is known is that Jadis will definitely be making an appearance in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The latest trailer that is specific for Episode 3 does not give any details regarding Jadis making an appearance on Sunday night. Instead, it deals more with Hope’s (Alexa Mansour) conflict within the CRM and checking up on what Elton (Nicholas Canton) is up to.

A check of the IMDb page for The Walking Dead: World Beyond also doesn’t reveal much. Pollyanna McIntosh is not listed among the cast for Episode 3, so the assumption can be made that she won’t appear on Sunday night.

Browsing through the remaining episode also doesn’t reveal much at all. However, IMDb is not entirely reliable when it comes to casting listings, particularly for episodes so far into the future.

So, at this point in time, viewers will just have to keep tuning into The Walking Dead: World Beyond in order to catch their first glimpse of Jadis.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.