The Walking Dead Season 11: Plenty of new characters to be introduced

According to The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, fans can expect an influx of new characters in Season 11 of the hit zombie apocalypse TV series. However, this may not necessarily be a result of a bloodbath in the upcoming bonus six episodes.
Kang recently spoke to Digital Spy and gave the following insight for Season 11 of The Walking Dead.
“There will be a lot more story that comes in season 11 where we’ll meet a lot of new characters,” Kang said.
“The world of our survivors is continuing to expand as they’re running into new groups and new survivors.”
As to be expected, these new characters will have to be assessed by the existing communities in order to determine whether they are friends or foes.
So, who could these new people be?
The Walking Dead Season 11: The Commonwealth
Fans of the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based will know that a new group is set to arrive. Called the Commonwealth, this large community has a lot to do with the culmination of the storyline. And, considering that AMC’s TV series is concluding with Season 11, it seems likely that the majority of new characters will be from this group.
This is great news because the introduction of new characters quite often occurs as a result of a bloodbath in The Walking Dead. For once, this might not be the case.
Already, the Commonwealth storyline has been introduced in The Walking Dead. The mysterious woman, Stephanie, that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) has made contact with via radio is from this community — or should be — if AMC follows the storyline in the comics.
In addition, Princess (Paola Lázaro), who Eugene met on his way to meet up with Stephanie, is a good indication that AMC is leading these characters toward the introduction of the Commonwealth.
The Season 10C finale of The Walking Dead will introduce some new characters
Kang also suggested that there will not be a lot of new characters introduced in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. However, the finale episode will certainly do so in order to “start that train rolling” regarding the substantial introduction of characters in Season 11.
This ties up nicely with the overall story arc of Season 10C, where the network is aiming to delve into the backstories regarding some of the main characters.
Judging by this statement, it also seems likely that fans will have to wait until the end of Season 10C in order to get their first full look at the Commonwealth.
The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.
